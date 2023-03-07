The Portland Trail Blazers extended their win streak to two games after beating the Pitons 110-104 last night. That currently puts them at tenth in the West, but there’s a log jam in the middle of the Conference. Four teams all have a 31-34 record right now and the 9-12 seeds are essentially interchangeable at the moment. With that, Damian Lillard lead his team to a much needed win and he’s the first Trail Blazer in 25 years to have a triple-double through the first three quarters.

Portland’s seven-time all-star Damian Lillard recorded his third career triple-double last night vs the undermanned Detroit Pistons. That was also his second triple-double of the season and he made up for an off shooting night by being an active rebounder and was setting up his teammates as well.

If the playoffs started today the Blazers would be the last team to make it as the tenth seed. The margin for error is slim for Portland and they'll need the heroics if Lillard this late in the season to go far.

The Trail Blazers hung on in the end and got a 110-104 victory backed by Damian Lillard’s second triple-double of the season. He finished the game with 31/13/12 along with one block and one steal. It was an off-night shooting for him as he went 10-28 from the field and 6-14 from deep.

However, he made up for that with his effort on the glass to snag rebounds and by setting up his teammates throughout the entire game. Lillard also had 23/11/11 through three quarters last night and he’s the first Trail Blazer in 25 years to accomplish that.

Portland’s all-star PG had this to say after the game about what his team’s mentality needs to be for the rest of this season if they want to make the playoffs.

“We’ve got to fight for everything at this point,”… “We need every win that we can get. I just wanted to come out and be aggressive and be in attack mode and not really worry about the small things. Just try to get it done.” – Damian Lillard

Their next game is tomorrow, but it will be a tough one for the Blazers. They will be in Boston take on the Celtics who are on a three-game losing streak and are looking for a team to beat up on a get a win. Portland will do their best job to try and stop that.