Damian Lillard set to own Trail Blazers all-time scoring record

Damian Lillard is 531 points shy of passing Clyde Drexler for the Trail Blazers all-time scoring record. Of course, Drexler set the franchise scoring record in his 12th season.

For the 2022-23 season, Lillard is projected to own the team’s all-time scoring record in his 11th season. Last season, the six-time All-Star only appeared in 29 games due to an abdominal injury. Even then, he still scored 695 points.

Through 10 seasons, Big Game Dame has scored 17,510 points. In 12 seasons played with the Trail Blazers, Drexler logged 18,040 points.

After a practice on Friday, team reporters asked the 10-year veteran if breaking the record matters to him. “This feat would mean a lot to me,” replied Damian Lillard.

“Just the respect I have for the organization and for Clyde and how great of a player he was. I think it shows just how productive I’ve been throughout my career. It would truly be an honor.”

Additionally, in the 2018-19 season, Dame averaged 25.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest in 80 starts. Not to mention, he scored a career-high 2,067 points in a single season.

In 67 appearances during the 2020-21 season, Lillard averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He also finished with 1,928 points.

Clyde also spoke with one of our analysts at Basketball Insiders about the Trail Blazers all-time scoring record. “You and I know records are made to be broken, but I can’t think of a better player or person to break the record than Dame,” said Drexler.

“He exemplifies being a team player and going about his business in a professional way. I have nothing but admiration and respect for him.”

“When he comes close to getting the record, and if our schedules align, I would love to be there to help out in any way I can. That’s a nice milestone to achieve. I am looking forward to him accomplishing that.”

With a full slate of games coming up on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next Monday… look back at Damian Lillard's #MLKDay scoring record performance of 61 PTS from 2020. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/oNxySdoPNJ — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 13, 2022

In the 1987-88 season, Drexler averaged 27 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. He appeared in 81 games as well.

By the end of the season, the guard scored a career-high 2,185 points. For the 80s, that was quite an accomplishment. The game has changed so much since then. Damian Lillard would agree.

Drexler went on to receive 10 All-Star selections, an All-NBA First-Team selection (1992), two All-NBA Second-Team selections (1988, 1991), and two All-NBA Third-Team selections (1990, 1995).

Plus, Drexler won an NBA championship with the Houston Rockets in 1995. And the Trail Blazers legend won a gold medal on the Dream Team, the 1992 United States Olympic team.

Clyde the Glide was also selected for the NBA 50th and 75 Anniversary Teams. His No. 22 jersey was retired by the Trail Blazers. In 2004, Drexler was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Furthermore, Damian Lillard is already one of the Trail Blazers’ all-time greats. Winning an MVP or an NBA championship would only add to his legacy.