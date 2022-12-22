On Wednesday night, Darius Garland believes the Cleveland Cavaliers were fortunate to come away with a win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Cleveland won 114-106, preventing Milwaukee from winning its third straight.

“I think earlier on in the season, we probably would have given that game away,” Garland said. “I think we had great poise. And I think they cut it four in the fourth and I think that’s when everybody started panicking a bit in the arena; you feel that tension a lot.”

The #Cavs weren't the best at handling the best shot from other teams earlier in the season. They've grown in that area, and that was evident Wednesday.

Although Cleveland began the season 8-1, the team went on to drop its next five contests. Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff is striving for consistency. For the first time since the 2017-18 season, they are starting to look like a playoff contender.

Darius Garland ended his outing with 23 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 37 minutes of action. He finished 9-of-19 (47.4%) shooting from the field and 2-of-5 (40%) outside the arc. The Cavs are now on a five-game win streak.

Donovan Mitchell closed out his performance with a team-high 36 points in 37 minutes played. Along with logging four boards, six assists, and two steals, the guard shot 9-of-21 (42.9%) from the floor and knocked down three 3-pointers. So far this season, Mitchell and Darius Garland have been a lethal duo.

“You get up 20, 21 against a team like this, it’s hard to keep them down,” Mitchell mentioned after the win. “They’re going to continue to fight. There’s no way they just roll over especially a team like this, especially trying to send a message to an Eastern Conference opponent.”

Cleveland led 60-42 at halftime. After a quick basket, the home team opened the third quarter with a 24-point lead, their largest of the game. They also outscored the Bucks 54-46 in the paint.

Through 27 starts this season, Darius Garland is averaging 20.7 points, 2.7 boards, 7.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting 43.2% from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range. And the guard has added eight double-doubles to his career total.

Additionally, this was Cleveland’s first win of the season series against Milwaukee. The Cavaliers lost 113-98 on Nov. 16 and 117-102 nine days later. They now host the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.