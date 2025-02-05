De’Aaron Fox will make his Spurs debut on Wednesday night vs. the Hawks

The 2024-25 NBA trade deadline is this Thursday, February 6, at 3:00 p.m. EST. Teams around the league are trying to upgrade their roster or gain draft capital.

Over the weekend, the Spurs were involved in a three-team trade. The Kings moved all-star PG De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio. On Wednesday evening, Fox is expected to make his Spurs debut vs. the Atlanta Hawks. That game starts at 7:00 p.m. EST.

De’Aaron Fox will play his first game as a Spur on Wednesday night

In the 2017 draft, the Kings used the 5th overall pick to select De’Aaron Fox out of Kentucky. He played in 514 games for Sacramento and made 500 starts. Fox was the cornerstone of their franchise, but the Kings were ready to move on. This is a small reset for Sacramento, which received six picks in the three-team deal. After eight seasons, Fox is now a member of the San Antonio Spurs. When news broke last week about wanting a trade, Fox’s preferred destination was San Antonio.

Now that Fox is on the Spurs, it will be interesting to see their starting lineup. Chris Paul and Stephon Castle start in the backcourt for San Antonio. Paul is in his 20th professional season and starts at PG. He averages (29.1) minutes per game. His backcourt partner is rookie Stephon Castle out of UConn. He’s played in 46 games this season and has 29 starts. Castle is averaging (12.2) points, (2.8) rebounds, and (3.7) assists per game.

Paul and Castle’s scoring averages do not add to De’Aaron Fox’s (25.0) points per game this season. Victor Wembanyama is the only Spurs player who averages 20+ points per game. That could change on Wednesday if Fox is inserted into the starting lineup. Fox has started every game he’s played in since the 2018-19 season. Spurs interim head coach Mitch Johnson will have to make a tough decision ahead of their game vs. Atlanta.