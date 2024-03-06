Boston came into this Tuesday’s matchup against the Cavaliers with their confidence soaring through the sky as they held an 11-game winning streak and the best record in the NBA. However, little did they know that this was going to be Dean Wade‘s night, as his self esteem grew bigger and bigger throughout the contest.

The 27-year-old dropped a career-high 23 points last night, but hit 20 of those points only in the final quarter. The power forward made five 3-pointers and outscored the Celtics by himself in the fourth to earn a victory in the final seconds.

“The rim looked like a swimming pool,” he said once the final buzzer went off and the score board read 105-104. Cleveland had special guests this Tuesday evening, as NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce were in the building to watch them overcome a 22-point deficit in the final quarter, which was their biggest in franchise history.

According to Jarrett Allen, they knew they could rally back the score when they started to hear to the audience roar. “Honestly, when the Kelce brothers started hyping up the crowd, we knew we could do it,” the Cavs center recalled.

The Ohio squad has been playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell as he’s recovering from a knee injury, as well as Evan Mobley, who had to leave the game during the third quarter after spraining his ankle.

Boston star Jayson Tatum, who led his team with 26 points, tried to draw a foul on rival Darius Garland while shooting a jumper with only o.7 seconds to the clock. However, the Cavaliers challenged the call and the officials then announced that it was the forward’s leg who caused the contact.

“I thought it was great defense,” shared Garland, who was convinced the referees would call in his favor. “I knew the leg kick was kind of in play. My shin still kind of hurts from it, so I’m glad that it was overturned.”

Nevertheless, Jayson didn’t let the subject go after the match and insisted that Darius had made enough contact to earn free throws. “I thought I was fouled, but they (refs) didn’t think I got fouled, which was tough because we would have got the tip-in,” he expressed. “It’s a weird way to end the game.”

As for Wade, he admitted that Kelce made him an offer that boosted his motivation after the contest. “He said if basketball didn’t work out for me, I could be a backup tight end,” said Dean, who is a die-hard Chiefs fan. “I got good hands. That was just awesome. Pretty cool.”

Both teammates and Celtics rivals praised Wade after the game, hoping he remains as consistent for future games

As the Cavs are short-handed lately, with stars Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley injured, the team hopes that Wade will continue to impact games as he did last night at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Their coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised him after leading the rally against Boston.

“He’s a multifaceted guy. He’s not just a spot-up shooter,” shared the Cleveland tactician. “We know the things he can do defensively. But he has an offensive game and tonight he got it rolling. But the belief, the confidence, that’s who Dean Wade is at his core.”

Rival Jaylen Brown had no complaints after the game, and rather just gave credit to Dean and his incredible night. “That’s what happens when you don’t match the gas and don’t put an NBA team away,” the All-Star said.

“Tip your cap to Dean Wade. He got hot, but we should have won that game. We haven’t really seen a team storm back like that,” he added. “Today was a mentality loss. We had the game. Shouldn’t have happened.”