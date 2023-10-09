Deandre Ayton excited over his fresh start in Portland: ‘I’m in an organization that wants me’

Throughout the years in Phoenix, Deandre Ayton never quite felt like his former team wanted him to stay. Despite producing impressive numbers at the end of each season wearing the Suns jersey, every summer his name was constantly flashing in the media as a potential trade asset out of Arizona.

Now that the big man is off to a new start in Portland, he’s delivered bold promises to both the fans and the coaching staff who believes in him. “I bring dominance,” he started out. “My name is DominAyton.”

As the Trail Blazers are entering a campaign of uncertainty, after trading out club legend Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, Ayton wanted to prove everyone around his team that everything will be all right.

The 25-year-old described this moment of his life as a ‘new beginning’ and can’t wait to show Portland what he’s all about. “I get to show the world, show you guys who I am as a player on and off the court. Helping the young guys on this team win. Teaching them how to win,” he said.

Now that Jusuf Nurkic went to Phoenix as part of the same blockbuster trade, both Ayton and center Robert Williams III will try to fill the role left by the Bosnian big man.

“We are going to put a lot of pressure on the paint on the offensive end, and defensively we will protect the rim,” coach Chauncey Billups said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Let’s remember that Ayton was the No. 1 of the 2018 NBA Draft, and recently averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds per match over 67 games for the Suns last season. The 25-year-old is well aware that his new team wants to change the narrative around always missing out on the playoffs.

“I’m in an organization that wants me, and wants me to succeed. So there’s a lot more passion when you feel that mentally, you’ve seen it physically as well,” he said. “So there will be a lot more grit and a lot more domination this year.”

Coach Billups says they are not expecting Ayton to play like Joel Embiid, as the Blazers are looking to build a team, not play for superstars

The Portland head coach believes that the post-Lillard era in Oregon will be based on team players, as he doesn’t expect Deandre to become MVP Joel Embiid or reigning champ Nikola Jokic.

“We’re not bringing in Deandre for him to be Embiid, where we’re gonna throw him the ball 30 times a game and say, ‘Alright, go be MVP.′ That’s not gonna be his role. However, he probably will have a more expanded role than he had at Phoenix,” Billups explained. “But again, like we’ve got a lot of young guys that are gonna be trying to figure it out. Y’all know how I feel about connectivity and being connected and those things take a lot of time.”

The reception for Deandre Ayton was incredible. It’s gotta feel very refreshing to have support like that again pic.twitter.com/meDiqG76pe — Blazers Palace (@blazers_palace) October 8, 2023

As for the Blazers general manager Joe Cronin, he sees Ayton’s arrival as an investment, because he guarantees that the 25-year-old is yet to reach his potential.

“Especially with big men, it takes a lot to get to where their peak is. I think Deandre is at least a couple of years from that,” he explained.