The day has finally come for New Orleans to have another go at yet another NBA campaign, as this Wednesday evening the Louisiana club will face Chicago in their season opener. This time around, they’ve been able to maintain they roster’s core, but made the crucial move of adding star Dejounte Murray to their ranks.

This year, the new Pelicans signing believes he will finally play up to his potential, as he guarantees that his new coaches know exactly where to play him on court. “In Atlanta, I was in the corner and on the wings, and I made the best of it,” Murray started out by saying he wasn’t always comfortable in Georgia.

“Here, they are allowing me to play my real position. Playing point guard. Keeping everything organized. And making dudes better. And doing what I do best,” the 28-year-old said, excited about returning to what he considers his natural position.

With his latest remarks, Dejounte hints at the reasons why he was always involved in trade rumors during the past campaign, despite the fact that he had inked a four-year veteran extension. Unfortunately, he never really fit into the Hawks’ winning formula, as Trae Young captained the team from the point guard role.

Murray, who was traded to New Orleans in exchange for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, E.J. Liddell and two first-round picks, will be a part of coach Willie Green’s new experiment, in which he might play without a traditional center at times, despite having Daniel Theis, Carlo Matkovic and Yves Missi on his roster.

“We’re working toward being a team that goes out every night and competes at a high level, bringing energy and effort, a team that’s disciplined and a team that goes out and plays with joy and has fun doing it,” shared the Pelicans tactician. “I think those are the ingredients that allow you to have some success.”

The Louisiana club won 49 matches last season before losing a tiebreaker to the Suns for the Western Conference’s sixth spot, and finally got swept by the Thunder in the postseasons’ play-in tournament. “We talk every year about how important it is to make sure we’re detailed, make sure we tie up loose ends because it can make or break a season,” Green added. “It sometimes comes down to that one game.”

The Bulls have recovered their main stars for tonight’s season opener, while the Pelicans might not start Zion and Murray due to small injuries

The New Orleans injury list might bring bad news for their fans as Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray appear to have two small injuries that would keep them away from this campaign’s tip-off. Chicago, on the other hand, have recovered players like Lonzo Ball and new recruit Josh Giddey.

The Bulls coach explained before the game that he was prepared his team to play at a higher tempo. “As fast as we’re trying to play, we’re going to need to probably have a rotation of about 10,” the tactician said this week. “I’ve had a rotation nine generally, but for us, I think we’re going to have to go to 10.”

While both teams have great players that haven’t extended their contracts and might leave during the upcoming transfer window or by next summer, stars like Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine wish to play this season first before jumping to conclusions.

“That’s going to be part of the season,” the Bulls star said this month. “Everything isn’t going to be perfect. I’m in a good mindset that I think I’ll be fine with being able to play through the waves and the rollercoaster ride and just stay level-headed.”