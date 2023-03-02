Louisville has emerged as the front-runner to secure the signature of 7-foot-1 center, Dennis Evans. Evans is a highly sought-after 4-star recruit in the class of 2023 and is widely regarded as the consensus number four center in his class.

Evans Gets Released From LOI

Dennis Evans initially committed to play college basketball at Minnesota in October 2022 and signed his letter of intent a month later. However, he later requested to be released from his LOI, opening up his recruitment once again. Since then, Evans has reportedly heard from several schools, including Louisville, Illinois, Missouri, and TCU.

Despite the competition, Louisville is believed to be in the lead to land Evans. The head coach of the Cardinals has been making a late push to add the talented center to his 2023 class. Currently the class is ranked 26th nationally, and Louisville is in need of as much talent as they can get after a tough 4-26 season.

Evans Signature Big Boost For Struggling Cards

Evans would be a big boost to the program and could potentially help turn things around. His size and skillset would add depth to the Cardinals’ frontcourt, and his presence could make an impact on both ends of the court.

7’1” 4/5⭐️ Dennis Evans Highlights:

– Emphatic Dunk

– Post Moves

– Mid Range (+1 3pt make) KP… Go get this man. #GoCards ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/6KDOSUb9TQ — Louisville Sports Updates (@502Sportscenter) February 25, 2023

If Evans were to commit to Louisville, it would mark a significant addition to the Cardinals’ recruiting class. It would also serve as a reminder of the program’s ability to compete for top talent despite the challenges they’ve faced in recent years.

While it’s unclear when Evans will make his final decision, Louisville appears to be in a strong position to land the talented center. With a head coach who is actively pursuing him and a program in need of a boost, it could be the perfect fit for Evans as he looks to continue his basketball journey at the next level.

With their sights set on a brighter future, Louisville appears poised to make a strong play for Evans’ services. They will be hopeful the big center can turn their fortunes around when he arrives on campus.