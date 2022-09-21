Dennis Schroder on returning to Lakers “It’s unfinished business”

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to go out and sign Dennis Schroder this week. Considering the type of success that he found in Los Angeles during his previous stint with them, it makes sense why the Lakers did decide to take a chance on him once again. He was recently playing in the EuroBasket event and looked incredible with his Germany team.

He most recently has played with the Houston Rockets and the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season. His numbers were down from what he was doing with Los Angeles, but he still showed that he can be a vital addition to a second unit and it’s questionable why no other team was interested in acquiring him earlier on.

With the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, however, he was an elite role player as he averaged 15.4 points per game and 5.8 assists in 32.1 minutes. Schroder was a huge help in what the Lakers were able to do that season and if he can continue giving them that type of production this season, Los Angeles is going to be in a much better spot than they were a season ago.

Basket News reported the following on what Dennis Schroder had to say.

“LeBron said he was glad he got me back,” Schroder said. “It’s unfinished business. That year when I was there, there were no fans. There was covid, everybody was hurt. This year hopefully, everything stays good, everybody stays healthy, and then we’ll try to go for something.”

With some of the additions that Los Angeles has made and them being hopeful that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are going to be able to stay healthy all year, they actually might make some noise in the Western Conference. When a team has Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook, if they can find a way to stay healthy and play team basketball, they’re typically going to find success.