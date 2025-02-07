The NBA’s midseason trade deadline is always as exciting for fans, as it can be tough for players, who are suddenly transferred to play in different cities for the sake of the basketball business, entertainment industry and of course, maximize the competitiveness around the league.

However, there was one specific player who suffered a frustrating fate during the past 24 hours, as Dennis Schroder was still a Golden State player on Wednesday night. The next morning though, he woke up traded out to Miami as part of the Jimmy Butler deal.

Even so, the Heat had no interest in keeping the German international, sending him to Utah. The Jazz organization also didn’t have plans of using this high-profile guard, and eventually sent him over to Detroit just minutes before the deadline finally came to an end.

“wasn't even worth my own post huh? thy too tho 😅” Dennis Schroder under the warriors thank you post to the players traded 👀 pic.twitter.com/rKi7X65kgz — LoonMuse (@KevonLooneyMuse) February 7, 2025

This means that in roughly 18 hours, Dennis was a part of four different NBA franchises. At least for now, he’s set to take part of the Pistons, who have improved this campaign to the point that they are competing for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The veteran star tied an NBA record for being a part of the most amount of teams in a single season, as he started out the season in Brooklyn, and eventually ended in Detroit being his fifth club of the current 2024-25 campaign.

Just days before his trade out of Golden State, Schröder publicly compared the NBA trade deadline to ‘modern slavery’

After Luka Doncic headlined a shocking, blockbuster deal this weekend that sent him to Los Angeles, the German guard expanded his thoughts regarding the deadline. By his comments, it’s easy to understand that the Warriors star wasn’t happy with how they treated the Slovenian after all he did for the Dallas organization.

With this move, Doncic can’t even sign the same superman extension he was eligible for with the Mavericks. Dennis called out the NBA executives and assured that literally anyone can get traded at this point. “Not even Steph Curry’s safe probably when I see that. It’s a f—ed up business,” he said.

However, Schröder wasn’t done complaining about the trading system. “It’s like modern slavery,” he assured. “It’s modern slavery at the end of the day. Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract.”

He then added: “Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money and we can feed our families, but at the end of the day if they say, ‘You’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit.”