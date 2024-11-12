Did the New York Knicks overpay when they traded for SF Mikal Bridges?

In nine games to start the 2024-25 season, the New York Knicks are 4-5. This offseason, the Knicks made two massive trades to upgrade their roster. They traded with their cross-town rival to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. New York traded five first-round picks to Brooklyn in exchange for the SF.

Additionally, the Knicks made a trade with the Timberwolves to acquire all-star center Karl-Anthony Towns. Both players were expected to come in and make an instant impact. Towns has done that for the Knicks and is playing at a high level to begin the year. However, Bridges is the third or fourth option offensively and NBA insiders are starting to believe the Knicks overpaid. Bill Simmons of The Ringer discussed how the Knicks gave away too much for Bridges.

Early in the season, it looks like the Knicks might have overpaid for Mikal Bridges

Ahead of the 2024-25, the Knicks were searching for a trade to upgrade their team. Surprisingly, New York made a trade with their cross-town rival and acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. Bridges is a player who averages (14.3) points per game for his career and is known for his exceptional defense. The Knicks sent five first-round picks and a second-round pick to the Nets for the 28-year-old SF. Through nine games in 2024-25, it’s apparent that the Knicks might have overpaid for Bridges.

At his best, Bridges (20.1) points per game during the 2022-23 season. That was when he was the first option offensively for Brooklyn. As a member of the Knicks, Bridges is the third or fourth option. Jaylen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns both average 24+ points per game. Bridges is averaging (15.3) in nine starts. The Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges like he was a player who was going to come in and score 25+ points per game. Meanwhile, he’s slightly above average on offense and leaves a lot to be desired on that end of the court. Unless Bridges starts to impact the game more offensively, there’s no denying the Knicks overpaid for the former first-round pick.