Doc Rivers believes LeBron James’ veteran physique would’ve still dominated the NBA in the 80s

Former player and coach Doc Rivers isn’t surprised about LeBron James‘ form at his old age. He recently visited legend Bill Simmons on his podcast and discussed how the Lakers superstar would fair in the 1980s NBA.

According to the basketball personalities, the 38-year-old has taken exceptional care of himself and even challenges the norm of how athletes used to take care of their physique back when they were professionals.

One of the most important factors, according to the former Sixers coach, is his nutrition. He credits this element as the main reason why “The King” is not only at the top of his game, but leading the Los Angeles franchise to title contention.

“LeBron told me other than wine, I put nothing bad in my body,” Doc said, to what Simmons replied: “In your era, Larry Bird would stop drinking beer right before the playoffs, and that was his big concession to his body — I’m not gonna drink Miller Lite for 2 months.”

The four-time champion is currently competing in his 21st NBA season (only Vince Carter has more campaigns with 22) and has averaged 25 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 33 minutes per game so far. Also, he recently conquered the inaugural In-Season Tournament and was awarded the competition’s MVP.

Last year, LeBron shared how his mindset about conditioning has helped him grow despite his age. “I’ll literally try anything if it’s going to improve me, improve my body, improve my game, improve my lifestyle. That’s just how crazy I am about it,” he told the press.

“The one thing that I’m doing right now is continuing to work on my conditioning, where I can play as many consecutive minutes (as possible) out on the floor and not get tired or if I get tired, being able to get my second wind faster than my competition,” James added.

Legend Magic Johnson says LeBron James and Anthony Davis are ‘definitely NBA MVP candidates’

Everybody knows Magic Johnson is a die-hard Lakers fan, especially after his historic 13 campaigns wearing the purple and gold jersey. He is, of course, extremely happy after the L.A. franchise won the inaugural In-Season Tournament and took his thoughts to social media to congratulate everyone involved.

One of his most interesting takes is how the NBA legend already considers both LeBron James and Anthony Davis to be candidates to this season’s MVP award. “Congratulations to LeBron James for being named the first ever In-Season Tournament MVP with 24 points and 11 rebounds,” Magic posted. “Both Anthony Davis and LeBron are definitely NBA MVP candidates.”

After winning the In-Season Tournament title, the Lakers duo shared their views on why their chemistry is so effective when they play together. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, they believe they don’t have any jealousy between them.

“I know who I am, he knows who he is,” LeBron expressed. “So, there’s no friction. We’re not trying to compete with one another on the court or on a lifestyle basis. He knows who he is, I know who I am. The only thing we’re trying to do is hold each other accountable when we get to work and try to be the best we can be for each other.”