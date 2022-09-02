The Cleveland Cavaliers made an interesting decision by going out and adding Donovan Mitchell. It was reported that the Cavaliers were interested in acquiring the superstar from Utah, but most reported that he was going to end up with the New York Knicks.

It’s a smart move from the Cavaliers’ perspective, considering the talent they already have. Adding a guy like Mitchell is only going to make this team better and it’s going to be interesting to see what they can do in the next few seasons.

Donovan Mitchell Trade To Cavaliers

Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news:

“The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Jazz are receiving Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps in the trade, sources said.” Sexton will sign a four-year, $72 million fully guaranteed deal as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with Utah, Rich Paul of KlutchSports told ESPN. The Cavs are sending its 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks and pick swaps in 2026 and 2028, sources said.”

ESPN also hints that this is the next step of the rebuild for Utah:

“The Jazz, meanwhile, remain committed to a rebuild started in July with the trade of All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for five first-round picks. Utah has now gathered 13 unprotected or lightly protected picks through 2029.

Are The Cavaliers Contenders Now?

It’s tough to say if the Cleveland Cavaliers are contenders, but the team is certainly going to be very good. They have a few interesting pieces that were already on their roster and the addition of Donovan Mitchell is only going to make them better.

They might be a couple of years away from competing with teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics, but this team is right there in terms of talent and anything could happen next season.