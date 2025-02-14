Damontas Sabonis tied his own league and career-high record for rebounds in a single game on Thursday night, as the Kings superstar picked up 28 boards in a loss to the Pelicans.

More history for Damontas Sabonis

Every time Domantas Sabonis steps onto the court he seems to be breaking some sort of record and on Thursday he managed to tie his own career-best for rebounds in a game with 28.

Nobody has got near Sabonis’ career-best of 28 rebounds this year, with the next closest pursuers in Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis managing 23 boards at best.

The 6″10 Kings star also managed 22 points against the Pelicans and five assists, capping off a historic night for himself yet again.

DOMANTAS SABONIS TONIGHT: 22 POINTS

28 REBOUNDS

5 ASSISTS

10/16 FGM 28 REBOUNDS IS INSANE. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bLk7OTKGTI — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 14, 2025

The 28-year-old’s unique statline was a piece of history on Thursday, as Sabonis became the first player to ever record 22 points, 28 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 60% or better from the field.

All of Sabonis’ hard work was ultimately for nothing though, as the Sacramento Kings suffered a brutal overtime loss in New Orleans that could prove to be detrimental by the end of the season.

There has been 16 occasions where a player has recorded 21+ rebounds in a single game this season and Sabonis was responsible for five of those statlines.

Sabonis’ record breaking season only seems to get better every week, which raises the question as to why he was yet again snubbed from the All-Star game in 2025.

Most rebounds in a single game this season

See below for every player to have recorded 22+ rebounds in a single game this season, as well as the date they recorded the feat.