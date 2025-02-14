NBA

Domantas Sabonis records career-high 28 rebounds for the second time in a game this season

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

February 14, 2025

Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis Records 54th Consecutive Double-Double, the Most Since 1976-77 NBA-ABA Merger

Damontas Sabonis tied his own league and career-high record for rebounds in a single game on Thursday night, as the Kings superstar picked up 28 boards in a loss to the Pelicans.

More history for Damontas Sabonis

Every time Domantas Sabonis steps onto the court he seems to be breaking some sort of record and on Thursday he managed to tie his own career-best for rebounds in a game with 28.

Nobody has got near Sabonis’ career-best of 28 rebounds this year, with the next closest pursuers in Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis managing 23 boards at best.

The 6″10 Kings star also managed 22 points against the Pelicans and five assists, capping off a historic night for himself yet again.

The 28-year-old’s unique statline was a piece of history on Thursday, as Sabonis became the first player to ever record 22 points, 28 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 60% or better from the field.

All of Sabonis’ hard work was ultimately for nothing though, as the Sacramento Kings suffered a brutal overtime loss in New Orleans that could prove to be detrimental by the end of the season.

There has been 16 occasions where a player has recorded 21+ rebounds in a single game this season and Sabonis was responsible for five of those statlines.

Sabonis’ record breaking season only seems to get better every week, which raises the question as to why he was yet again snubbed from the All-Star game in 2025.

Most rebounds in a single game this season

See below for every player to have recorded 22+ rebounds in a single game this season, as well as the date they recorded the feat.

  1. Domantas Sabonis: 28 – 1/10/2025
  2. Domantas Sabonis: 28 – 2/13/2025
  3. Anthony Davis: 23 – 1/27/2025
  4. Victor Wembanyama: 23 – 1/4/2025
  5. Walker Kessler: 22 – 2/7/2025
  6. Ivica Zubac: 22- 1/29/2025
  7. Domantas Sabonis: 22 – 1/27/2025
  8. Nikola Jokic: 22 – 1/23/2025
  9. Karl-Anthony Towns: 22 – 1/3/2025
  10. Nikola Jokic: 22 – 12/30/2024
  11. Karl-Anthony Towns: 22 – 12/15/2024
  12. Jalen Duren: 22- 11/18/2024

