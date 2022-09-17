Donovan Mitchell: A Cavs fan from the start

Donovan Mitchell was one of the prize players of this NBA off-season. In a shocking twist, the Cleveland Cavaliers came seemingly out of nowhere and made the trade for the three-time NBA All-Star. However, it may be destiny considering what Mitchell recently told the media about his childhood. “It would have been nice,” Mitchell said on a potential trade to New York that did not occur. “But for me, once I found out I got traded and what we’re going into, that trumped everything. I’m truly excited to be here, be part of this group, be part of this city.” Though Donovan Mitchell grew up in New York, he actually grew up as a Cavaliers fan. This would make sense as that would have been the time the team was led by a young LeBron James. Ever since LeBron left a second time, it has been a tough time for Cleveland fans. However, Mitchell may be the one to turn the tide.

Donovan Mitchell Excited to Join Childhood Team

Donovan Mitchell’s Career Thus Far

Mitchell is considered one of the premier shooting guards in the NBA and for good reason. Throughout his five-year career, he has averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game, and also possesses an effective field goal percentage of 53.3 percent. His advanced stats career-wise are impressive as well. Mitchell has averaged an offensive rating of 109 to go along with a true shooting percentage of 55.5 percent. His career player efficiency rating is currently 18.9.

Not to mention, he and former Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, formed a solid dynamic duo in Utah as they led the Jazz to the playoffs in each of Mitchell’s five seasons. The Jazz could never break through to the NBA Finals, but the fact remains that Donovan Mitchell has been the leader each season Utah made the postseason in his career. With a fresh start on the team he grew up idolizing, Mitchell could unlock even more potential. A scary possibility for the rest of the league, especially with how much talent the Cavaliers already have on their team.

How the Cavs Look on Paper

Before the injury bug struck, Cleveland looked poised to break their playoff dry spell. Darius Garland took a major step forward in his development and made his first All-Star appearance alongside teammate Jarrett Allen. Not to mention, Evan Mobley was the Rookie of the Year runner-up and quickly solidified himself as one of the better rim-protectors in the league. It was when he went down close to the playoffs that things started to go south for Cleveland. They fell into the play-in tournament where they were eventually outlasted by the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.

It will be interesting to see how Mitchell and Garland co-exist in the backcourt. Much of the time, it spells disaster when a team starts two ball-dominant guards. However, both Garland and Mitchell have improved in the assists category in the past three seasons. With a fresh start on his childhood team, Donovan Mitchell will be exactly what this young Cleveland team needs to become a contender in the Eastern Conference once again.