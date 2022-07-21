WATCH: Donovan Mitchell dunks on Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell has wasted no time in welcoming the 2022 NBA Draft’s first overall pick to the league, as he showed Paolo Banchero exactly how it’s done in a pickup game.

Banchero, who was selected by the Orlando Magic as the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft from Duke University, was joined by Donovan Mitchell in a pickup game in New York City earlier this week.

Donovan Mitchell is playing pickup in NYC today at trainer Chris Brinkley’s Black Op runs. Here he crosses up and dunks on Paolo Banchero – and damn near breaks the basket stanchion in the process. pic.twitter.com/EclxU9l6E3 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 19, 2022

Banchero could do nothing except stand and watch as the three-time All-Star breezed past and threw it down as a nod to the sheer quality of talent that Banchero will face in the NBA very soon.

Mitchell, who is poised to be traded by the Utah Jazz this summer as part of a full rebuild, is tipped to be joining his hometown team New York Knicks this offseason to team up with the likes of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett at Madison Square Garden.

Donovan Mitchell, Emoni Bates and Paolo Banchero putting in work. 🔥 (via @Cbrickley603) pic.twitter.com/t5T9XVc7c3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 19, 2022

Banchero essentially becomes the face of the Orlando Magic’s franchise, and will front an exciting young core featuring highly-rated talents such as Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, and former number one pick Markelle Fultz.

The 19-year-old couldn’t have dreamed of a warmer welcome to the most elite level of basketball on the planet than being posterised by a bonafide superstar – and maybe that’ll be him doing it one day to a young rookie.