Dorian Finney-Smith jokes about saving Laker’s No. 77 for Luka Doncic

Despite the fact that Luka Doncic suddenly had to start a completely new life in Los Angeles after seven-long years in Dallas, he feels right at home around his former teammate Dorian Finney-Smith. In a way, both ex-Mavs are picking up exactly where they left off before getting traded out.

While the purple and gold first acquired the veteran in a trade with the Nets on December 29, the 31-year-old posted a collage of photos of himself playing for the Lakers on January 4, while wearing his No. 17 jersey. The Slovenian, who was still with the Mavericks, commented the post: “Why didn’t you get 77?”

As everyone knows Luka’s favourite number, when he posted his own photo of himself holding his new, yellow No. 77 jersey on Monday morning, Dorian made a joke by referencing to the old comment. “Was saving 77 for you,” Finney-Smith said.

Dorian Finney-Smith on criticism about Luka Doncic’s weight: “S—, if I’m putting up them type of numbers, maybe I need to be 270” pic.twitter.com/pEkLY5730S — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2025

The NBA went into a frenzy this weekend when reports confirmed that the Lakers had acquired Doncic in one of the biggest trades in league history, a package deal that included Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick heading to the Mavericks. A third team was involved, with the Jazz receiving L.A. guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

While Dorian spent almost seven years in Dallas, with four seasons and a half with Doncic, they both feel very comfortable around each other. Finney-Smith was traded out to Brooklyn as he was part of the negotiations that brought Kyrie Irving to the franchise in February 2023.

Back in October 2023, Luka admitted that he missed his former teammate “so much,” and that he hoped they would someday “play again for sure.” At the start of the week, he was asked on a scale of 1 to 10 how excited he was of reuniting with him, and Doncic said “10.”

“That’s my guy, man. That’s my guy,” the Slovenian said about Dorian, who has averaged 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14 games with the Lakers. “We basically, I feel like we started playing basketball together in Dallas. We grew up as players together. So, I’m really excited.”