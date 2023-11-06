Draymond Green was not happy after the officials decided not to call a foul on rival Jarrett Allen after the Warriors star received a kick in his groin this Sunday. The Cavaliers went on to win the game 115 to 104, while the veteran took out his frustrations on social media.

It was still early in the first quarter when the power forward went up for a rebound and received a clear nut shot by his opponent center. Green fell to the floor as he held his groin in pain, but the referees simply let the teams play on as if nothing happened.

The 33-year-old couldn’t help but feel the NBA is biased against him, especially as he’s been punished for the same exact actions in the past. “The Draymond Green Rule is only a rule when Draymond Green is delivering. … Cool,” he wrote postgame on an Instagram story.

Prayers up for Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/bOYC8v4oen — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2023

Throughout his 12-year career, Green has usually been on the wrong end of similar plays. Probably his most notable was back when he kneed then-Thunder center Steven Adams in the grown in the 2016 Western Conference Finals. His kick ended with him receiving a Flagrant 2 foul plus a $25,000 fine.

Back then, NBA senior vice president of replay and referee operations Joe Borgia justified his decision by saying he’s simply protecting the players.

“Now all of a sudden legs are coming out in different directions at weird times, they’re coming higher,” he explained. “Well, for the protection of the players, we’re going to stop it.”

The Warriors were 4-0 in away games this season, even matching their second-best start in club history. Despite Stephen Curry dropping 28 pints, Green 18, and both Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson had 15, they fell short.

“We didn’t play with the force we needed to win this game,” Klay said after the contest. “We definitely need to rebound the ball better. You can’t give this team that many second-chance points.”

Cleveland beat Golden State for the first time in almost seven years with a powerful 31-point performance from Donovan Mitchell

The last time the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors was on Christmas Day on 2016, which meant four playoff-losses and 12 regular-season games later. Donovan Mitchell lead the charge with 31 points and 7 assists in his team’s 115-104 victory on Sunday evening, finally ending their 16-match losing streak against their bitter rivals.

“It’s a hell of a feeling,” Mitchell admitted. “I know this is a rivalry, so I know how much this one meant to the fans. We’re trying to ultimately get to the level they’ve been at for a long time, and we put together a full game tonight.”

Now both squads prepare to complete the two-contest season series Saturday night in San Francisco. The Warriors coach revealed he always appreciates playing against the Cavaliers.

“I enjoy coming back here,” shared Steve Kerr, who once played for Cleveland. “Of course, you think about the four straight trips to the Finals. It was a very historic time for us, for them and for the NBA.”