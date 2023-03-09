Draymond Green calls Dillon Brooks an “idiot” and blames him as the reason Memphis won’t ever win a championship

The Warriors and Grizzlies rivarly sure is fueled up lately, as Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks went at each other in social media. Brooks started off by saying he doesn’t like the player or the team, as the four-time NBA champion let all the steam out on his podcast.

So, I’d think it’s safe to that no NBA fan will want to miss Thursday’s game between both franchises, to what has already been a buzzing rivalry ever since last campaign’s heated playoff series that resulted in Warriors victory.

“I don’t like Draymond at all,” Brooks started the controversy as he told Tim Keown of ESPN. “I just don’t like Golden State. I don’t like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool—with Golden State—but if you put him anywhere else, you’re not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that’s why they like him over there.”

And as we all know Draymond pretty well after so many years of watching the veteran play in the NBA, it didn’t take long for him to answer the Grizzlies foward.

Draymond Green on Dillon Brooks: “The dynasty starts after you, not with you.” My goodness. (via @TheVolumeSports, https://t.co/LNcv7oS3Ox) pic.twitter.com/9m1vj9A3Mu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 9, 2023

The 33-year-old started by calling Brooks an “idiot”, and them blaming him as the main reason why Memphis will never win an NBA title while he’s in their squad. “If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here,” he said. “They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship. And he says his game is cool. Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball.”

The Warriors athlete just kept at it. “Your level of understanding the game of basketball is at a fan level. And yet you’re running around talking about a dynasty. The dynasty starts after you, not with you. And that’s just a fact,” Green ranted.

The only truth about Draymond’s words, are based on the fact that he’s one of the few players still competing in the league to have earned four NBA rings. “Cuz I know dynasty-like players, and they aren’t clowns. That doesn’t work when building a dynasty. Take it from me. I actually know. Clowns don’t work building a dynasty, my man,” he concluded.

If you’re interested in the watching Green’s entire podcast, just click here.

Draymond wasn’t the only person who thought Brooks’ words are “idiotic”

All this heat before the match really created a lot of buzz over social media, as the player’s exchange even hit the news headlines. As most NBA insiders agree that Brooks wasn’t too bright for picking a fight with more experienced league stars, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also called the Memphis man “idiotic”.

Watch Smith and Monica McNutt dissect both player’s discussions on ESPN’s First Take:

Tonight both players will have to talk on court and hope none of them have to eat the words they exchanged during this week’s social media brawl. Tennessee’s FedEx Forum will recieve the reigning champions at 6:30pm CST.

As the Warriors remain fifth in the West with a 34-32 record, the Memphis squad is still two steps un top of them in the conference’s third spot, as they enter their final push of regular season without their star Ja Morant.