It seems as if the Warriors are going into the All-Star break with much more confidence that they did before the trade deadline, now that Jimmy Butler is at their side. Ever since he got traded, Golden State improved their mark to 3-1 as they defeated Houston 105-98 on Thursday at the Toyota Center.

“He’s a franchise changer,” Draymond Green said about his new teammate. “He’s done that everywhere he’s gone, and he is helping revitalize what we got here. The belief amongst this team, now that he’s arrived, as opposed to what it was before he got here, it’s night and day.”

This is certainly a sentiment shared by coach Steve Kerr, who also praised the veteran after their latest victory, labelling Jimmy as the finisher they have been looking for to give Stephen Curry, who contributed with 27 points and two clutch three-pointers.

On the other hand, Butler ended the match with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. “Jimmy, he’s a real deal,” Kerr insisted. “I mean, just a complete basketball player, methodical, under control all the time, plays at his own pace, never turns it over, sees the game and then can get to the line frequently.”

He then added: “Great closer, not in the traditional sense where he’s going to be Kevin Durant and make four straight midrange jumpers, but it’s more of a complete game. Get to the line, make the right pass, get somebody else an open look, get a defensive stop, get a rebound. He’s a fantastic player.”

The 36-year-old went into the game frustrated for not being undefeated as a Golden State player, as losing 111-107 to the Mavericks on Wednesday still hurt. However, the former Miami superstar is convinced that the team is playing well together.

“We should be 4-0,” Butler said after beating the Rockets last night. “I am not going to lie to you. I have been sick to my stomach because of it since I got here. But we are going to figure it out. We are going to go streaking.”