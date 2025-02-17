It seems like Jimmy Butler’s trade to Golden State has slowly, but surely been conquering Draymond Green’s heart. When the former Heat star first arrived, the four-time champion called him a “franchise changer,” and now he seems convinced that the newcomer will bring the NBA title back to the Bay Area.

During the All-Star Weekend, he made this bold declaration about the Warriors’ chances at a title after acquiring the superstar at the NBA trade deadline. “I think we were kind of headed in the wrong direction, thinking we were figuring it out and never figuring it out this year,” he said.

Green then added: “Throughout the course this year, and since [Butler has] been here, we’ve walked into every game thinking and believing that we’re going to win that game. And that goes a long way in this league.”

“We are going to win the championship.” Draymond’s confidence is sky-high after the Jimmy Butler trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/tfnwYgejhe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2025

Moreover, the 34-year-old believes more in Jimmy every day. “But you walk in the game like, ‘Ah man, we’re probably going to lose this game,’ it’s not good. So he’s brought back that belief, and I think we’re going to win the championship,” Draymond explained.

During Sunday’s All-Star Game broadcast, the Golden State forward went even further. “I’m sorry, I said I think we’re going to win a championship, but I lied. We are going to win the championship,” he said confidently. “We are going to win the championship.”

The Warriors veteran recently revealed that the league warned him for playing too aggressively

On the latest episode of his podcast, Draymond said that he has received a warning from the NBA for playing too aggressively. The Golden State star then explained how his team’s trade for Jimmy Butler has brought him into “win-now” mode, which he sees as the reason behind the latest warning from the league.

“I got a warning apparently from the league the other day that the last few games I’ve been playing too aggressively, and that they’re warning me,” he shared on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. “What does that mean? I don’t know. But apparently, me being in ‘go win’ mode is a problem.”

This 2024-25 campaign, the four-time champion was ejected from a contest back in November after receiving two technical fouls against the Memphis Grizzlies, one for tripping Zach Edey. Then earlier this week, Green was handed a technical foul for shouting at a game official.