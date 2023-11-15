In a recent high-intensity NBA game, tensions escalated into a physical altercation, leading to speculation about how these athletes would fare in a different arena: the world of MMA. The focal point of this debate centers around Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert, following an incident where Green placed Gobert in a chokehold during the game.

Draymond Green Puts Rudy Gobert in Headlock

The incident unfolded as tensions rose during the game. It began with Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels getting into a tussle, which quickly escalated. Green, in an attempt to intervene, secured Gobert in a headlock, a maneuver strikingly similar to an MMA technique.

This aggressive action resulted in Green’s ejection after being assessed a flagrant 2 foul for his excessive conduct.

Of course, this isn’t Green’s first incident of this nature, marking his 18th career ejection in the NBA. His combative style on the court often seems to edge towards the physicality seen in combat sports.

But how would the odds stack up in an MMA bout. Our experts have compiled the odds for a hypothetical MMA fight between Gobert and Green.

Rudy Gobert vs. Draymond Green Fight Odds

The betting odds for a hypothetical MMA bout between Green and Gobert suggest a leaning towards Gobert, possibly due to his size advantage in the octagon:

Rudy Gobert: -150

-150 Draymond Green: +120

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

These odds imply that Gobert, with his towering 7’1″ frame compared to Green’s 6’6″, holds a better chance in an MMA fight. The odds translate to a 60% probability of a Gobert win and illustrate the perceived physical advantage Gobert holds.

It seems that our in-house oddsmakers agree with former NFL linebacker, Emmanuel Acho that Green is more bark than bite.

I wonder when Draymond will mature past unnecessary fights. It’s as if he’s trying to prove his toughness when no one has ever questioned it. Gobert was just trying to break up the scuffle, and here comes “big bad” Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/AuNaxObeLj — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 15, 2023

Green and Gobert Take Old Twitter Battle to the NBA Court

There is some history between Green and Gobert, which could have led to Green’s eagerness to get Gobert in the chokehold. At the beginning of last season, Gobert tweeted, “Insecurity is always loud,” after Green punched teammate Jordan Poole.

Green tweeted the exact same thing six months later when Gobert got into an altercation with a teammate.

We are sure many NBA fans would love to see this match reach the octagon. However, for now, all we have are the opinions of our experts, who believe that Gobert would beat Draymond Green if this MMA fight ever occurred.