College Basketball
Duke Basketball: UVA Transfer Kadin Shedrick Eyeing Blue Devils
The college basketball offseason is in full swing, and the race to secure top talent continues. Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick, a highly sought-after big man, has Duke high on his list of potential destinations. With visits to other schools planned, the 6-foot-11 center’s decision could soon impact the Blue Devils’ roster for the upcoming season.
Kadin Shedrick Strongly Favoring Duke Blue Devils
Duke, always eager to bolster its lineup, has captured the attention of Kadin Shedrick. The skilled center recently visited the campus, meeting with Coach Jon Scheyer and his staff. With a need for a solid big man on their college basketball roster, Duke’s interest in Shedrick is both understandable and well-timed.
Shedrick, a native of Holly Springs, North Carolina, has narrowed his list of potential schools to five, including Duke, Kansas State, Missouri, Texas, and Xavier. Each program offers unique benefits and opportunities for the redshirt junior, who has two years of eligibility remaining. However, it is the Blue Devils who are believed to have a big lead in the race for the big man.
As Shedrick’s decision nears, the agile center has scheduled visits to Texas on April 18 and Missouri on April 19. After completing these trips, the college basketball world will be eager to hear his announcement.
A Ready Made Replacement for Lively
Duke’s need for a versatile center is apparent. With the departure of freshman center Dereck Lively II to the NBA, the Blue Devils have a noticeable gap in their frontcourt. Shedrick’s skill set makes him an ideal candidate to fill this void and boost Duke’s chances for a successful season.
During his time at Virginia, Shedrick displayed his potential in a limited role. Averaging 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in just 17.5 minutes per game, the talented center’s numbers suggest he could excel given more playing time.
Kadin. Shedrick. 😤@UVAMensHoops | #ACCMBB | 🏆🏆🏆
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/MNSPV0Ne8d
— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 10, 2023
Not only would Shedrick’s presence on the court provide a much-needed boost for Duke’s frontcourt, but it would also give the Blue Devils a quality big man for the next two seasons.
As the days tick down and Shedrick’s decision approaches, Duke fans eagerly await the possibility of adding the talented transfer to their roster. The addition of Shedrick could give the Blue Devils the frontcourt strength they need to push for another standout season.
College Basketball Betting Content You May Like
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites 2023 – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- The Best College Basketball Odds – Find out The Top 11 Sites for NCAA Basketball Odds.
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Compare Top NCAA March Madness College Gambling.
- NCAA March Madness Odds and Lines – Learn How to Bet on NCAA Basketball Futures.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites 2023 – Compare the Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players.
- Duke Basketball: UVA Transfer Kadin Shedrick Eyeing Blue Devils
- How to watch or stream Thunder vs. Timberwolves NBA Play-In game tonight?
- Mikey Williams, a Memphis basketball recruit, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon
- How to watch or stream Bulls vs. Heat NBA Play-In game tonight?
- The Dallas Mavericks were fined $750,000 by the NBA for ‘conduct detrimental to the league’ after resting players earlier this month
-
College Basketball 7 days ago
Stanford’s Former No.1 Recruit Lauren Betts Enters Transfer Portal, Eyes Iowa Hawkeyes as Next Destination
-
NBA 2 days ago
The internet reacts to Charles Barkley losing $1 billion bet to Shaquille O’Neal as Heat lose to the Hawks: ‘He’s broke now’
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight (Apr. 5) vs the Indiana Pacers?
-
NBA 1 week ago
Miami Heat are tearing down their FTX sign to rename their arena the Kaseya Center on a 17-year deal