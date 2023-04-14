The college basketball offseason is in full swing, and the race to secure top talent continues. Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick, a highly sought-after big man, has Duke high on his list of potential destinations. With visits to other schools planned, the 6-foot-11 center’s decision could soon impact the Blue Devils’ roster for the upcoming season.

Kadin Shedrick Strongly Favoring Duke Blue Devils

Duke, always eager to bolster its lineup, has captured the attention of Kadin Shedrick. The skilled center recently visited the campus, meeting with Coach Jon Scheyer and his staff. With a need for a solid big man on their college basketball roster, Duke’s interest in Shedrick is both understandable and well-timed.

Shedrick, a native of Holly Springs, North Carolina, has narrowed his list of potential schools to five, including Duke, Kansas State, Missouri, Texas, and Xavier. Each program offers unique benefits and opportunities for the redshirt junior, who has two years of eligibility remaining. However, it is the Blue Devils who are believed to have a big lead in the race for the big man.

As Shedrick’s decision nears, the agile center has scheduled visits to Texas on April 18 and Missouri on April 19. After completing these trips, the college basketball world will be eager to hear his announcement.

A Ready Made Replacement for Lively

Duke’s need for a versatile center is apparent. With the departure of freshman center Dereck Lively II to the NBA, the Blue Devils have a noticeable gap in their frontcourt. Shedrick’s skill set makes him an ideal candidate to fill this void and boost Duke’s chances for a successful season.

During his time at Virginia, Shedrick displayed his potential in a limited role. Averaging 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in just 17.5 minutes per game, the talented center’s numbers suggest he could excel given more playing time.

Not only would Shedrick’s presence on the court provide a much-needed boost for Duke’s frontcourt, but it would also give the Blue Devils a quality big man for the next two seasons.

As the days tick down and Shedrick’s decision approaches, Duke fans eagerly await the possibility of adding the talented transfer to their roster. The addition of Shedrick could give the Blue Devils the frontcourt strength they need to push for another standout season.

