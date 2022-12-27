Duncan Robinson hits 800th 3-pointer in 263 games, the fastest in NBA history

On Monday, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson knocked down his 800th career 3-pointer in his 263rd game, becoming the fastest player to reach the mark in NBA history. The Michigan product went undrafted in 2018. At 23 years old, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks held the record prior to Robinson this season, reaching 800 3s in 288 games.

Doncic was selected third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was selected seventh overall in 2009. The eight-time All-Star did not reach 800 career 3-pointers until the 2013-14 season, having already played 258 games before that season began.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, Duncan Robinson and the Heat possess the 14th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A few sportsbooks are giving the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers better odds.

Fastest to 3-point milestones …

100- Lauri Markkanen (41 games)

200- Duncan Robinson (69 games)

300- Robinson (95 games)

400- Robinson (125 games)

500- Robinson (152 games)

600- Robinson (184 games)

700- Robinson (216 games)

800- Robinson (263 games, 25 faster than Luka Doncic) — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 27, 2022

Curry needed 305 appearances to reach the mark. He was 24 years old at the time. Of course, Duncan Robinson is currently 28. Curry will go down as the most accurate 3-point shooter in NBA history. But Robinson’s record is still impressive.

Furthermore, Lauri Markkanen is the fastest player to reach 100 career 3-pointers. During his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls, the forward logged triple-digit 3s in just 41 starts.

Heat forward Duncan Robinson knocked down 800th 3-pointer in 263 games, the fastest in NBA history

More importantly, Robinson broke this record from the second unit. Through 24 games off the bench this season, the forward is averaging 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 36.4% from the field and 33.3% beyond the arc.

The Heat forward has now made 802 career 3-pointers. Now, Duncan Robinson is four away from tying Tim Hardaway Sr. for the most 3s in franchise history. Hardaway played six seasons and 367 games with Miami.

Duncan Robinson's 800th made three. He's the fastest to 800 threes in NBA history. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 27, 2022

Thirty-four games into the 2022-23 season, the Heat are 17-17 and rank ninth overall in the Eastern Conference standings. They rank dead last in scoring, averaging 108.1 points per game.

Miami is also shooting 34.1% from downtown, which ranks 24th overall. However, the Heat have the fourth-best defense based on points surrendered, allowing only 109.2 points per game.