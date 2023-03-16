Ernie Johnson of NBA on TNT has released his March Madness bracket, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The studio host has No. 1 Alabama winning this year’s National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. BetOnline odds, best bets, and picks are featured below.

Ernie Johnson March Madness 2023 Bracket

According to his March Madness bracket, the NBA on TNT host thinks No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Marquette, No. 2 Texas, and No. 2 UCLA will represent the Final Four. Marquette has one of the more challenging paths to advance to that point, assuming certain teams win. Ernie Johnson has the Golden Eagles beating No. 15 Vermont in the First Round, No. 7 Michigan State in the Second Round, No. 3 Kansas St. in the Sweet 16, and No. 1 Purdue in the Elite Eight.

Ernie Johnson March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Heading into March Madness, the sportscaster is predicting these three scenarios: No. 12 Drake will advance to the Sweet 16, No. 13 Iona to upset No. 4 UConn in the First Round, and No. 1 Alabama to defeat No. 2 Texas in the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship. Ernie Johnson is taking a risk by riding with the Bulldogs and Gaels, but upsets occur all the time during March Madness. Who’s to say he’s wrong? Predictions are below.

No. 12 Drake to Sweet 16 (+1500) | Free Predictions

Furthermore, the NBA on TNT analyst has No. 12 Drake advancing to the Sweet 16. For this to occur, the Bulldogs have to defeat No. 5 Miami (FL) in the First Round. And then Ernie Johnson has Drake beating No. 4 Indiana in the Second Round. In the Sweet 16, the Bulldogs will then lose to No. 1 Houston.

It’s not a bad prediction. Drake won nine of its last 10 games to close out its regular season. Not to mention, the Bulldogs are 7-1 in their past eight games played on a Friday. Oddsmakers show Drake as a 2-point underdog in this one against Miami (FL).

No. 13 Iona to upset No. 4 UConn (+360) | Free March Madness Picks

Next, Ernie Johnson is leaning towards No. 13 Iona upsetting No. 4 UConn in the First Round. Sophomore guard Walter Clayton Jr. led the Gaels in points 16.9) and steals (1.9) per game during the regular season. The sportscaster for Turner Sports believes Iona can outscore UConn down the stretch.

Of course, the Gaels enter this matchup on a 14-game winning streak. Sportsbooks show the Gaels as a 9-point underdog. Iona has lost the last three meetings against the Huskies. Iona is also winless in its last six encounters versus Big East opponents.

No. 1 Alabama over No. 2 Texas in National Championship (+650) | Ernie Johnson Picks

Lastly, Ernie Johnson is sticking with No. 1 Alabama to defeat No. 2 Texas in the 2023 NCAA Tournament National Championship. The NBA on TNT analyst has the Crimson Tide beating No. 16 Texas A&M-CC in the First Round, followed by No. 9 West Virginia in in the Second Round. He likes what he’s seen from Brandon Miller all season.

Then, Alabama will defeat No. 4 Virginia in the Sweet 16 and No. 2 Arizona in the Elite Eight. For the Final Four, Ernie Johnson has the Crimson Tide winning a close battle against No. 2 Marquette. More March Madness brackets, predictions, and picks are on the main page.

