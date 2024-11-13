Evan Fournier urges to end NBA vs. Euroleague debate: ‘I think it’s pointless’

Ever since Evan Fournier landed in Greece, he’s been dominating the European competitions with Olympiacos Piraeus, his new team. Inn a recent interview, the French player shared his perspective on adapting to his new life, and talked about the never-ending debate between the NBA and the EuroLeague.

According to the veteran, the ongoing discussion about which league is the best has become tiresome over the years and explained why he considers it a pointless battle. “This whole conflict between NBA fans and EuroLeague fans over which league has better or smarter play – honestly, I think it’s pointless, a trivial battle,” he argued. “This need to compare is an insecurity we have in Europe.”

Despite his resistance to talk about the subject, he recognized the main differences between the competitions. “The EuroLeague is more team-oriented and less focused on stars, sure. But that’s because there are fewer stars! If you bring Kevin Durant here, do you really think the game wouldn’t revolve around him?” he asked rhetorically.

“Another difference I’ve noticed, though I’m still gaining experience, is the pace. In the NBA, everything is amplified to the extreme – the number of possessions, the breakneck speed, the first-look shots,” he added. “But saying there’s no defense in the NBA is simply a joke. With stronger individual players and rules favoring offense, defending is naturally more difficult.”

Other details that differentiate the NBA and EuroLeague is the fact that the rules aren’t the same. “And if you extend big EuroLeague games to 48 minutes, you’d see that the difference isn’t as big as people think,” Fournier explained.

“Why not just focus on the immense talent we have here and enjoy the game? You can appreciate it without putting the other down,” Evan continued. “EuroLeague is getting more and more respect. Let’s build on that instead of being arrogant,” Fournier concluded with a detailed answer.”

The veteran guard should know about the subject, as he participated in 14 seasons in the NBA and played with five different franchise, including the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics and a lone campaign with the Detroit Pistons.

Fournier assures that he’s done with his adaptation period and is starting to understand his role as a leader in the Olympiacos locker room

“After an adjustment period, I’m feeling better and better. I’m starting to understand when and where to take my shots,” he told L’Equipe this week, also sharing his passion for playing in Europe, while revealing that his first games gave him a boost of motivation.

One specific game that inspired him was against Real Madrid, when he was given the role of guarding Facundo Campazzo, who was held to 7 points that night, but was still able to distribute 10 assists to his teammates that night, plus four rebounds. “When they told me I’d be defending against him, I was all in,” Evan said.

He then acknowledged the rivalry with the South American players. “The Argentinians had hurt us. Whenever I run into one of them, I get into it (laughs),” Fournier shared. “You saw that the atmosphere was disappointing against Panathinaikos in the league, even though it was the derby, right?”

“This is the kind of crowd you have to earn chants and craziness from. When they see us fighting like mad, they respond more. I don’t just want to play basketball here; I want to live a real story, an extraordinary human adventure with them,” the veteran concluded.