Everygame’s Exciting $25,000 March Madness Bracket Contest
As the fever pitch of March Madness engulfs sports fans nationwide, they eagerly strategize and fill out their brackets in pursuit of the elusive perfect prediction. EveryGame ups the ante, offering a thrilling chance to secure a massive $25,000 payout in their exhilarating March Madness Bracket Contest. But even without a perfect bracket, you could secure a cash prize.
Everygame $25k March Madness Bracket Contest
- 📅 Start Date: March 16th, 2023, 12:30pm ET
- 💵 Entry Requirements: Must wager at least $100 at Everygame Sportsbook between March 13 and March 26
- 🏀 Entries: 1 per household
- 💰 Prize Pool: $25,000
EveryGame beckons college basketball enthusiasts to test their mettle in the quest for the ultimate prize: a perfect March Madness bracket. Should it be achieved, the lucky winner will bag a massive $25,000. Though the odds may be stacked against you, the allure of a hefty payout is sure to ignite your competitive spirit.
However, should no one achieve bracket perfection, fear not: the $25,000 prize will still be awarded as follows:
- $25,000 split between top 25 brackets with the most correct picks
- To be prize eligible, you must bet at least $100 in the EveryGame Sportsbook between March 13 and March 16
Bracket Tips & Hints
Unlike traditional brackets, the EveryGame March Madness Bracket Contest simply tallies the number of correct picks. The 25 entries with the most correct picks will win a share of $25,000 should there be no perfect bracket.
This changes the strategy quite a bit and requires a different approach to filling out your bracket.
The Cinderella teams offer less upside than in traditional brackets, since scoring is not on a sliding scale, but simply one point per pick. Our recommendation would be to concentrate on favorites you expect to make deep runs and throw in the odd upset early.
With that being said, let’s take a look at a few favorites to consider and their current odds:
|NCAA Champion
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Houston
|+500
|Alabama
|+750
|Kansas
|+1000
|Purdue
|+1000
|UCLA
|+1200
|Gonzaga
|+1600
Let’s take a closer look at the statistics of some of the top seeds:
- 32 of the last 36 winners have been a 1, 2, or 3 seed
- 138 of 148 2-seeds have won their first round game. 93 of them have advanced to the Sweet 16
- Number 3 seeds vs. Number 14 seeds (in last 10 tournaments): 34-6 (85.0%)
- Number 4 seeds vs. Number 13 seeds (in last 10 tournaments): 32-8 (80.0%)
March Madness is a thrilling event that brings basketball fans together, as they try to predict the perfect bracket and win big prizes. While the odds may be stacked against a perfect prediction, the excitement of the games and the opportunity to compete against friends, family, and fellow sports enthusiasts make this annual tradition a must-experience event.
So, finalize your brackets, submit your picks, and get ready for the exhilarating rollercoaster ride that is the NCAA tournament. Who knows, you might just walk away with a substantial prize, and even if you don’t, the memories and camaraderie will be well worth it.
