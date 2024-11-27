LeBron James is only a month away from turning 40-years of age while he’s currently enduring his 22nd NBA campaign. Despite being the oldest player in the league, he continues to impress everyone around him with his outstanding displays night after night, proving that he can still be at the top of his game.

The Lakers star is not only a dedicated athlete with undeniable talent, he also has a competitive spirit that has kept his desire chasing a fifth NBA title. A former teammate believes he knows the reasons why James has been able to maintain his physique and strong mentality for as long as he has done.

“I’ve never seen anybody take care of their body like him,” Rajon Rondo recently said on The Draymond Green Show. “Rest and diet, I mean, the little cliché things, he does them all. The way he lifts, the way he goes at the weight room, the way he attacks his on-court and off-court workouts-it’s professional.”

The retired star played alongside the 39-year-old for two years in Los Angeles, earning one championship together. “If you spend that type of money on your body, and when no one’s looking, you’re still doing the right thing, then you’re able to stay in shape and have the longevity to a career like his… I saw it every day in his regimen. He was very disciplined,” Rondo noted.

During the interview, Rajon explained why LeBron‘s success is more than just talent. “He goes above and beyond what the average player—or even some great NBA players—have done,” he said. “The skill, the knowledge, and the know-how. It makes him super, upper-echelon, you know what I mean? It’s that discipline that takes you to a whole other level… I mean, obviously, he’s arguably the greatest player of all time.”

Another valuable point is how he maintains his ability despite his age. “These young guys coming in are more athletic and explosive. Yet, he’s still able to manipulate the game, get to his spots, and outsmart everybody,” said the former player. “Dropping four triple-doubles in a row? Things like that.”

The all-time NBA leading scorer has been averaging 23.6 points per game in his 22nd season, and he has even played in all of the Lakers’ 16 games so far, ranking among the top 25 players in minutes played, averaging 35.3 minutes per contest.

The Lakers superstar recently decided to leave social media so he could concentrate fully on his 22nd NBA competition: ‘Y’all take care’

The all-time NBA leading scorer announced this on his X account by sharing a post originally written by Rich Kleiman, who is a well known entrepreneur who serves as Kevin Durant’s agent. The content he reposted dates back to October 24, which is a criticism of sports media coverage.

James shared this post with a firm “AMEN!!!,” and later added his own message bluntly explaining his decision: “And with that said, I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care.”

Within two hours, the post had already amassed an impressive 47,000 likes, 4,000 comments, and 3,000 reposts. The athlete’s absence will inevitably lead a void for his fans, as his social media platforms include nearly 160 million on Instagram and more than 52 million followers on X.

The post Kleiman had shared voiced his irritation over the negativity around the media. “With so much hate and negativity in the world today, it confuses me why some national sports media still think the best way to cover sports is through negative takes,” he wrote a month ago.