Ex-NBA star compares Bronny James with a Bugatti car but says ‘he wants to drive the speed limit’

The eldest son of LeBron James began his college career back in November and has been faced with high expectations for years, despite only being 19-year of age. Unfortunately, things haven’t been easy for Bronny, as he endured a heart issue during the summer and now the Trojans have been dealing with many defeats so far this campaign.

However, many believe in the young guard’s potential, as former NBA star Gilbert Arenas gave his honest opinion on what the USC star could achieve if he plays his cards right.

“Bronny … he’s a Jrue Holiday, just more athletic,” he shared on Friday’s episode of the Gil’s Arena podcast. “If he turns on his tiger, for sure. He just plays the right way. We don’t know what he really is. He has the Bugatti engine, but he wants to drive the speed limit. He don’t want a ticket. ‘I don’t want a ticket.’ That’s how he uses his body.”

Even before this weekend’s USC game against Arizona even started, the crowd was already chanting “overrated” to LeBron’s son during the warmup. The game ended in disaster for the Southern California team, as they lost by a 15-point margin.

This generated a lot of public scrutiny on social media, as most consider he’s still not ready for professional basketball. “He’s not nba ready at all,” wrote X account @HoodiBron this weekend.

Other weren’t as harsh with the 19-year-old, as they understand that any player needs time to develop and he should be patient with himself. “Not ready for the league and that’s ok. Just allow him to grow and become whoever he is to be,” said @hierro_98.

An account called @BalackObrahma said he watched the whole game, and believes he was finally improving throughout the match until his coach decided to take him out. “I didn’t like the fact that he re-entered the game after his team committed 3 or 4 straight TOs. Enter Bronny, he drains a middy, drains a 3 right after, and dishes a no look pass for a dunk. Clearly regaining the momentum and his coach takes him out the game right after that,” he posted.

LeBron shares the wholesome moment he lived with his mother while watching Bronny play on television

The Lakers superstar was able to catch his son playing this weekend against Arizona on the TV, alongside his son’s grandmother. During the match he posted about the emotional moment he lived while watching the Trojans’ contest.

“Crazy man! My mom sitting right next to me just said “You know how amazing this is!? Sitting here with my son while watching my grandson on TV. I feel so present and blessed”. Shit almost brought me to tears just now,” he wrote on X.

Bronny’s father, who happens to be the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, has spoken out in the past about his dream to play with him one day as professionals.

“Wherever Bronny is, I’ll be there. I would do anything to play with my son for a year. It’s not about the money at that point,” James said last year when asked about his retirement.