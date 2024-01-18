Ex-NBA star recommends Trae Young to request a trade before he becomes Atlanta’s scapegoat

One of the teams that is most expected to have an active market before the trade deadline on February 8 are the Hawks, as Dejounte Murray has been on the end of most transfer speculations so far. Ever since drafting Trae Young in 2018, the Atlanta franchise have struggled to build a contending roster around him.

Four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins recently appeared on the Bully Ball podcast and expressed his views on the Georgia team’s situation. According to the former NBA big man, he’s convinced that Trae needs to get out of there as soon as possible.

“If I’m Trae Young, I’d get ahead of the curve,” the 33-year-old said. “The situation I’m afraid of with Trae Young is that he will remain there too long, and all of a sudden, he becomes the villain; he’s the scapegoat.”

According to Cousins, this has happened to him in the past. “I know this from experience. I know how these organizations work. Once things start to crumble, once they start to fail, the blame game starts. It usually starts with the coach first, then it’s the players’ fault, then on and so forth… If I’m Trae Young, I’m getting out as soon as I can,” he insisted.

Young is playing his sixth campaign in Atlanta and has already participated in three playoff runs, but only made it passed the first round once. According to experts, the main issue has always been the team’s inability to acquire talent that will enhance the point guard’s game.

This 2023/24 NBA season, the 25-year-old has been averaging 27.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 10.9 assists, shooting 42.2% from field goal attempts and 36.3% from beyond the arc. The Hawks are reportedly trying to find a trade for Dejounte Murray, who has been linked to many interested franchises.

“The Hawks have come to the realization that the pairing of Murray and two-time NBA All-Star Trae Young isn’t working, a league source told Andscape,” wrote inside Marc J. Spears. “The Hawks are in the exploratory phase of trading Murray, who is getting strong interest due to his play on both ends, great image and manageable contract.”

Murray reportedly prefers to join a team with a chance to make an immediate playoff run

As first reported by NBA insider Kevin O’Connor, he insisted this week that Dejounte wishes to join a squad with a chance to make an immediate playoff run.

“From people I’ve spoken with, the Hawks are asking for two firsts in return for Murray, who would prefer to join a team with a chance to make an immediate playoff run,” O’Connor said in an article. “So far, no one has met their demands.”

Up to this point, the teams that have reportedly shown interest for Murray are the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, as the player is making $17.7 million this campaign.

“I tell several people who I stand for as a person,” the Hawks star expressed. “That is who Dejounte Murray is. As a man or person, however you want to put it, it’s not appropriate for me to talk about that or let that get in the way for my teammates. I love my teammates. My teammates love me. I’m not a GM, owner, an agent, none of those things. I’m a basketball player. I’m a hooper. So, I continue to learn, lead and work hard.”