A cloud of controversy lingers over the West Virginia University (WVU) basketball program as the search begins for a new head coach following Bob Huggins’ departure. His exit, fueled by a string of recent controversies including a DUI arrest and the use of a homophobic slur, paves the way for a fresh era in WVU basketball.

With news that Bob Huggins has resigned as WVU basketball head coach after two controversies in a month, the search for a replacement is underway. Huggins, who was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend, and had previously made inappropriate homophobic comments, handed in his resignation on Saturday. But who could the Mountaineers target as their next head college basketball coach?

Bob Huggins releases statement about his resignation and retirement. pic.twitter.com/OFZTjn8fjT — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 18, 2023

We took a look at potential replacement for Huggins around a month ago, but now a new name seems to have crept to the top of the pack.

Chris Mack Leading the Way as Possible Bob Huggins Replacement at Mountaineers

One name that has sparked interest as the possible successor to Huggins is Chris Mack. With significant coaching achievements at both Xavier and Louisville, Mack’s proven record may serve as the cornerstone WVU seeks to rebuild its program.

During his tenure at Xavier, Mack earned accolades that included a Big Ten coach of the year award and multiple NCAA tournament appearances. Under his leadership, the Musketeers enjoyed regular top 25 rankings and made it as far as the Elite Eight in the 2016-17 season.

Subsequently, at Louisville, Mack once again demonstrated his coaching prowess, leading the Cardinals to a number one ranking in the country in December 2019. Despite facing a turbulent end to his stint at Louisville, Mack’s overall coaching track record remains solid.

Other Potential Candidates to be WVU Head Coach

However, the road to finding the next WVU basketball coach isn’t devoid of contenders. The list includes notable names like Ron Everhart, Erik Martin, Dusty May, Jason Hart, and Pat Kelsey, each bringing their unique strengths and experiences to the table.

Everhart, for instance, is an insider who has worked closely with Huggins at WVU since 2012. His familiarity with the program and history of revitalizing struggling teams could make him a strong choice for the Mountaineers.

Martin, another former Huggins’ assistant, possesses a deep understanding of WVU’s expectations. Despite his recent move to South Carolina State, his long-standing association with WVU could make him an ideal candidate.

May, who has turned heads at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), and Hart, with his vast NBA experience and strong recruiting background, could provide a fresh perspective. Kelsey, on the other hand, has an impressive track record at the College of Charleston and could infuse new energy into the WVU program.

A Chance for a Fresh Start at West Virginia Basketball

Nevertheless, as the quest for the next WVU basketball coach intensifies, Chris Mack stands as a strong contender. His coaching experience and potential to steer teams to success could be the exact formula WVU basketball needs to chart a new course.

As we eagerly watch this space for updates, the ultimate decision rests with the WVU leadership. The appointment of a new coach will mark a new chapter for the Mountaineers, bringing hope and anticipation for a fresh start.

In this time of change, WVU has the opportunity to redefine its program, aiming not just for success on the court but also fostering an environment of respect and inclusion. The road to recovery may be steep, but the Mountaineers are more than capable of rising to the challenge.

