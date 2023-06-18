West Virginia’s Bob Huggins Resigns Following DUI

Bob Huggins is Officially Out At West Virginia

The tenure of Bob Huggins as head coach of West Virginia is coming to an unfortunate and unsightly end. Following a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh, Huggins informed his players that he will be resigning, as reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium and Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Initially, WVU released a statement that they were gathering more information. And then Huggins released his own statement.

West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh. We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete. – West Virginia University

Bob Huggins releases statement about his resignation and retirement. pic.twitter.com/OFZTjn8fjT — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 18, 2023

A Bad Scene in Pittsburgh

The news of Huggins’ resignation came on the same day that his arrest was made public. According to a police report, officers discovered Huggins’ car blocking a road with the driver-side door open and a shredded tire. Suspecting intoxication, the officers directed Huggins to move his vehicle to the side of the road. During a subsequent field sobriety test, Huggins failed and reportedly registered a blood alcohol level of .210 on a breathalyzer. Furthermore, officers allegedly found an empty beer can in a trash bag on the passenger-side floor.

Huggins Second DUI

This incident marks Huggins’ second-known DUI arrest, with the previous one occurring in 2004 during his time at Cincinnati. West Virginia initially responded to the news by stating that they were gathering information. However, Huggins himself later informed his team that he would no longer be coaching them.

The DUI arrest represents the second troubling incident in Huggins’ offseason. He faced widespread criticism after using an anti-gay slur during a radio appearance. In response, West Virginia suspended Huggins for three games, reduced his salary by $1 million, and mandated sensitivity training. The school’s president and athletic director released a statement at the time, emphasizing that any further derogatory or offensive language would result in immediate termination.

A Bit of A Fall From Grace

Less than a year ago, Huggins was celebrated as he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, alongside notable names such as Manu Ginobili and Lindsay Whalen. However, much has changed since then. Prior to his resignation, Huggins held the distinction of being the winningest active head coach in college basketball, with 935 career victories at West Virginia, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Akron, and Walsh. He had also led teams to two Final Four appearances and secured 10 conference tournament titles.

Huggins had become an institution in Morgantown, but his recent actions have tarnished his reputation and eroded the goodwill he had earned over the years. Now at the age of 69, Huggins will have to overcome significant hurdles and address concerning issues from his past if he wishes to secure another coaching position. However, whether he will have the opportunity to do so remains uncertain.