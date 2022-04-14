Facundo Campazzo suspended, Wayne Ellington fined for threat

Nuggets’ guard Facundo Campazzo has been issued a one-game suspension for pushing Lakers’ guard Wayne Ellington in the regular-season finale. Los Angeles defeated Denver 146-141 in overtime. The unsportsmanlike play occurred at the 7:24 mark of the second quarter.

After a missed shot attempt, Campazzo ran up from behind Ellington to push him to the floor. Campazzo was given a Fragrant Foul 2, and he was immediately ejected. The incident appeared intentional, but it can be difficult to know for sure at times.

Not to mention, after the game had ended, Ellington tweeted: “When I see you I’m putting my hands on you.” This Twitter post was directed at Facundo Campazzo. The league takes threats like this very seriously.

When I see you I’m putting my hands on you. @facucampazzo — Wayne Ellington (@WayneEllington) April 11, 2022

Moreover, President of League Operations Byron Spruell released a statement: “Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo has been suspended one game without pay for forcefully shoving Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington to the floor from behind, and Ellington has been fined $20,000 for escalating the incident with a threatening comment on social media postgame.”

When the Nuggets take on the Warriors on Saturday, Facundo Campazzo will serve his suspension for Game 1. In the event that Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry is unable to play, Campazzo’s absence will certainly help the home team. Entering the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Denver is a five-point underdog for Game 1 versus Golden State.

Campazzo and Ellington’s contracts expire soon

In a total of 65 games played this season, Facundo Campazzo averaged 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Also, the second-year player shot 36.1% from the field and 30.1% from downtown during the regular season.

Without Campazzo, Nuggets’ head coach Michael Malone will have to use his other guards at their fullest potential. Players that come to mind include Will Barton, Monte Morris and Austin Rivers. Campazzo signed a two-year, $7.4 million contract with the Nuggets on Nov. 30, 2020. His contract is up at the end of this season.

Likewise, Ellington’s one-year, $2.6 million contract is expiring soon as well. Head coach Frank Vogel was fired by the Lakers on Monday. And, there’s no telling who general manager Rob Pelinka will bring in next. Therefore, Ellington’s future with Los Angeles is kind of up in the air right now.

Furthermore, Ellington averaged 6.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 43 games played this season. The 13-year veteran turns 35 years old this November. He was selected 28th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. As for Facundo Campazzo, he went undrafted in 2013.