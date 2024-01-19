Famous lawyer explains why police couldn’t charge NBA star Josh Giddey after controversy with minor

Almost two months after Josh Giddey had been first accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, the police announced this Wednesday that the player won’t be facing any charges.

Gloria Allred, the celebrity lawyer representing the alleged teenager, revealed that the girl refused to be interviewed by detectives so she could protect her own privacy. This attorney has become the most well known women’s rights lawyer as she has also participated in cases involving OJ Simpson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly.

“It does not surprise me that law enforcement would close their investigation since our client is a minor and her parents have chosen not to speak to law enforcement to protect their privacy,” Allred shared in a statement.

#UPDATE — The minor's attorney, Gloria Allred, makes a statement to TMZ Sports. Read more 👉 https://t.co/TvsH6Ypgj8 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 18, 2024

Last month, a Code Sport report shed light on what really happened that night before the minor decided to post about her relationship with the Oklahoma City star. “It’s understood the girl lied about her age to gain access to a nightclub, where she interacted with Giddey, which has been confirmed via social media videos,” the report begins.

“Multiple sources have confirmed it was a one-night encounter and was ended the next day when Giddey was made aware she was at high school,” it reads. “All parties involved thought the situation had been dealt with until the 21-year-old NBA star was made aware that videos and photos of the pair together may soon be leaked online.”

Back when the police first announced the investigations, the Thunder wing had been asked about the situation, but he declined to speak on the matter.

“I understand the question, obviously,” the Aussie said back in November. “No further comment right now. I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

The police released a statement this Wednesday explaining why their investigation has come to an end with no charges involved

The Newport Beach Police released a statement this week explaining their decision, after detectives couldn’t find any criminal activity involving the Oklahoma City star after several investigations.

“After a thorough and exhaustive examination, we have completed our investigation into information that was circulating on social media involving Josh Giddey,” the statement read. “Our detectives have reviewed all of the available information and were unable to corroborate any criminal activity related to Mr. Giddey.”

NBA insider Kevin O’Connor even went on to say that the best thing the Thunder could do was to trade the Australian to another NBA franchise.

“Giddey is the trade piece. Simple as that,” he started out. “They have to trade Giddey for a big. They need a big next to Chet Holmgren in the front court. I like Giddey a lot. It’s nothing against him individually as a player. It’s about the greater good of the team and probably the greater good for the team too. It’s not a great fit for him.”