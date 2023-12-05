Famous “pitbull” lawyer Gloria Allred is representing teen in Josh Giddey’s controversial case

It’s been two weeks already since Josh Giddey has been surrounded by polemic after footage emerged online of him having an illegal relationship with a minor. Ever since the situation arouse, the teenager’s family has reportedly been reluctant to speak with the police, showing no will to cooperate in the investigation.

However, the situation has recently taken a twist as it has been confirmed that lawyer Gloria Allred, famous for leading women’s rights in her profession, has been linked up with the alleged victim’s family.

Co-owner of the Allred, Marko and Goldberg firm, Gloria has made headlines in the past for defending women, and claims her company has handled more cases of this sort than any other private practice in the United States.

Gloria Allred can add another high-profile case to her resume. Full story here: https://t.co/cJCwmtXOAM pic.twitter.com/vy2YQwBx4K — TMZ (@TMZ) December 2, 2023

When asked her participation, she gave a blunt answer. “I confirm that I do represent the family, and we have no comment,” the lawyer wrote in a statement. In the past, Allred has been described as a “pitbull lawyer” and of course, very successful.

The NBA’s investigation began as many videos were leaked to social media, featuring the Thunder star with a young woman. One of the pictures, posted by the same teen, shows Josh shirtless behind her.

One of the video features the Australian athlete supposedly speaking with the girl’s brother, saying: “I’m here with your beautiful sister. Good luck for your season. I hear you’re going to Sacramento soon for a game so best of luck. We’re going to come up and watch you take care of business.”

Another video features the alleged minor standing outside a nightclub while Giddey is seen saying: “What’s up my man? We’re at the front of the club, me and my girl, about to head back to mine.”

After being pursued by the media, Giddey finally gave a response on the matter. “I understand the question, obviously, but there is no further comment right now,” he said, before having to insist once again. “I get the question guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it. But, just for right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

Many analysts and former athletes have referred to Giddey’s case with much precaution, as the investigation unfolds

One of the first to speak on the polemic surround the Aussie star, was compatriot Andrew Bogut. The former NBA player is convinced that the Thunder guard has learned a “valuable lesson” and described the situation as a “s****y situation for everyone involved”.

The Australian basketball legend believes Giddey should “tighten his circle” as he hopes to keep building his NBA career. “It’s a valuable lesson for Josh,” he said. “He’s got to tighten his circle, calm down on those social activities that he does outside of basketball and focus on that because he’s only in this thing for 10 or 15 years.

As for analyst Stephen A. Smith, who’s been receiving a lot of criticism for not condemning the Oklahoma City guard, said everyone should be cautious while the investigation unfolds.

“There comes a time when prudence and responsible dialogue has to take place,” he said last week. “This man Josh Giddey is currently being investigated by the NBA. We don’t know who she was, we don’t know how old she was. We don’t know anything. We know there is an investigation going on.”