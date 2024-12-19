FanDuel Casino, the premier iGaming provider in North America, announced the launch of a co-branded slot game with the NBA titled NBA Super Slam.

NBA Super Slam will be available exclusively on FanDuel Casino in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ontario

Developed by White Hat Studios, NBA Super Slam will be available exclusively on FanDuel Casino in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ontario.

NBA Super Slam is a custom-made basketball-themed slot game which immerses players with a full NBA experience. FanDuel Casino players will be brought into an arena with a cheering crowd, where they will spin to swish cash prizes and chase rings.

Additionally, former Houston Rockets forward and co-host of FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” Chandler Parsons is excited to promote the new game to NBA fans.

“With the NBA season in full swing, I am excited to be partnering with FanDuel Casino to launch NBA Super Slam,” said Parsons. “Anyone who enjoys playing slots and has a love for the NBA like I do, there’s no better game to play.”

This highly anticipated slot immerses FanDuel Casino players into a total NBA experience, bringing them into the arena and onto the court.

NBA Super Slam players will be spinning for hoop symbols, which collect basketballs with various cash values

Moreover, with a cheering crowd and shot clock buzzer, FanDuel Casino players will be spinning for hoop symbols, which collect basketballs with several cash values.

“This exciting new slot game, NBA Super Slam, will bring the fun to the court on FanDuel Casino,” says Daniele Phillips, FanDuel Casino Marketing Vice President.

“We are excited to partner with the NBA and White Hat Studios on this exclusive new game and look forward to new and existing customers engaging with it.”

Furthermore, FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Atlanta, Jersey City, and Los Angeles, in addition to Australia, Canada, Ireland, Portugal, Romania, and Scotland.

FanDuel Group is also a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world’s largest sports betting and gaming operator.