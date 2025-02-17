NBA

Fans think Jayson Tatum was robbed of another MVP award in the All-Star Game

Author photo
By
Joe Lyons
Author photo
Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and basketball expert for Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the betting markets within the NBA and a great passion for the game of basketball. also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of other sports including soccer, horse racing darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting.

All posts by Joe Lyons
Sports Editor

Updated14 mins ago on February 17, 2025

Screenshot

Some fans believe Celtics star Jayson Tatum was robbed of the MVP award in Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Was Jayson Tatum robbed of All-Star Game MVP?

Tatum tallied a combined 21 points across two games alongside five rebounds, four assists and a block on 9-11 shooting for the victorious Team Shaq OGs and scored the game-winning dunk in San Francisco.

Despite his efforts, hometown favorite Steph Curry was awarded the Kobe Bryant Trophy as All-Star Game MVP for the second time in his career.

Curry finished with 20 points on 7-17 shooting from the floor to go with ten rebounds, two assists and three steals.

12 of the media votes went to Curry, with Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receiving one apiece.

Tatum has been named All-Star Game MVP once before in his career, achieving the feat in 2023 with a record 55 points which is likely never to be broken if the league sticks with the new format.

WATCH: Jayson Tatum’s game-high 21 points for Team Shaq

Fan reaction says it all as Jayson Tatum was snubbed for All-Star MVP

Tatum is no stranger to snubs in this category having lost out on the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award to Jaylen Brown last season despite averaging 30.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in Boston’s sweep of the Indiana Pacers.

The 26-year-old was also pipped to the Finals MVP award in spite of becoming the sixth player in league history to win a championship while leading their team in points, rebounds and assists in the playoffs.

As per the best online sportsbooks, the Celtics remain the outright title favorites so Tatum will have plenty more opportunities to get his hands on individual accolades going forward.

The NBA All-Star break comes to a close towards the end of this week and Boston are in action next on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Tags

Author photo
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and basketball expert for Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the betting markets within the NBA and a great passion for the game of basketball. also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of other sports including soccer, horse racing darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting.

All posts by Joe Lyons
Author photo
Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and basketball expert for Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the betting markets within the NBA and a great passion for the game of basketball. also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of other sports including soccer, horse racing darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting.

All posts by Joe Lyons