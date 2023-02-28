Isaiah Elohim, the consensus third-ranked shooting guard in the Class of 2024 and a five-star recruit, is considering UCLA as one of his top options. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 200lbs, the California native is known for his strong frame, long arms, and his ability to produce on the court, even when playing with older players.

Elohim Considers Bruins a Top Option

Isaiah Elohim has a lot of options when he graduates high school. However, it is believed that attending UCLA is currently one of the five-star shooting guard’s top options.

According to scouting reports, Elohim is a confident and decisive player who excels at driving straight to the basket. He has good three-point range, but needs to work on developing his handle. Despite his age, he has shown an impressive ability to rebound and is not afraid to mix it up with his opponents.

Isaiah Elohim Official Mixtape Vol. 1 pic.twitter.com/Dq5WqGuJpj — Home Team Hoops (@HomeTeamHoops) February 20, 2023

He is believed to be one of UCLA head coach’s Mick Cronin’s top targets of the 2024 recruiting class, and the Bruins are edging closer to getting their man.

Elohim Speaks Highly of Cronin

Elohim has expressed interest in visiting several schools, including Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan, and Kentucky, but UCLA is believed to be his top option. He has already visited Kansas officially and UCLA unofficially. Furthermore, he has praised Cronin, for driving his players to be better.

“They have a great coach in Mick Cronin,” Elohim said. “I feel like he drives his players to be better. There is a level of comfort when you are at home and by your family. I really like the gym. I have played in their gym before and it felt really good.”

Although he hasn’t set a timeframe for his decision, Elohim is planning to narrow down his shortlist soon. If he does choose UCLA, he would be joining a program with a rich basketball history and a track record of developing top-tier talent.

Isaiah Elohim’s interest in UCLA as one of his top options is sure to excite Bruins fans and college basketball enthusiasts alike. With his impressive skills and potential, he could be a valuable addition to any program, but only time will tell where he ultimately decides to take his talents.