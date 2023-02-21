Cameron Boozer, the son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, is currently the top recruit in the class of 2025 according to ESPN. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward is only 15, but he has already caught the attention of top college basketball programs across the country.

FSU Ahead in the Race for Boozer

Scouting reports describe Cameron Boozer as having a high basketball IQ, excellent vision and passing skills, and a smooth shot with 3-point range. He also has the potential to continue growing, which could make him an even more dominant force on the court.

Cameron Boozer, Carlos Boozer’s son, is only 14 and already dominating. 😤🔥 (via @swishcultures_) pic.twitter.com/I8sOOvakPe — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 3, 2022

Despite being offered by Duke, Boozer is leaning towards Florida State, which is believed to be the leader for his commitment at present. Duke’s recruitment efforts have lost some of their luster since legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski retired, and Boozer’s interest in the Seminoles may be a sign of the program’s rising stock.

Boozer’s father, Carlos was a Duke alum before having a long NBA career. However, that does not seem to hold much water with his son, who appears to want to start his college basketball career at FSU.

Boozer has already been on a visit to Florida State, and he had positive things to say about the program and head coach Leonard Hamilton. “I mean, it was good. Coach Hamilton, you know, he’s a great guy. I love his system. You know, so that was good visit and I enjoyed my time there,” Boozer said of the visit.

Game-Changing Talent

While Boozer has received offers from other schools, including Miami, Michigan, and Florida, it seems that Florida State is the front-runner for his commitment. If he chooses the Seminoles, it would be a major coup for the program, and he would be one of the biggest recruits in the school’s history.

If Boozer continues on his current trajectory, he could slide right into a starting role for the Seminoles. With his size, skills, and basketball IQ, he has the potential to be a game-changer for the team.

Boozer has a twin brother, but he has indicated that they don’t necessarily have to play together in college. While it remains to be seen where his brother will end up, Boozer’s lean towards Florida State suggests that he is excited about the program’s potential and the opportunity to make his mark on the court.