Yesterday, the league announced the three All-NBA teams and 15 players were selected for this prestigious honor. Making All-NBA First Team this season were Luka Donic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatu, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid. These five players all averaged 30+ points per game this regular season. It’s the second time in league history for that to happen.

The All-NBA First Team in 1961-62 also averaged 30+ points per game. Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander led the league with 45 30-point games in the 2022-23 regular season. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was also the only player to be unanimous First Team All-NBA this season. He’s also the first player in the last 50 years to make First Team All-NBA in five straight seasons.

Six players averaged over 30 points per game this regular season and five of them made First Team All-NBA. Damian Lillard averaged (33.2) points per game this season, good enough to earn him Third-Team All-NBA. His seventh All-NBA honor.

Scoring at a high level has become a theme of the NBA over the last half-decade or so. Especially in the 2022-23 regular season. All five players named to the All-NBA First Team averaged at least 30 points per game this season. This is only the second occurrence of that happening in league history. Only the All-NBA First Team in 1961-62 accomplished that feat as well.

In the 1961-62 season, Wilt Chamberlain led the NBA with (50.4) points per game. A number that would be near impossible to replicate in the modern NBA. Despite Chamberlain’s dominant scoring numbers, Bill Russell was MVP of the league in 1961-62.

This past NBA season, Joel Embiid led the league with (33.1) points per game. He was also selected to First Team All-NBA for the first time in his career. On top of that, he won league MVP for the first time after falling short the previous two seasons. Tonight, Embiid and the 76ers have a chance to close out their series vs the Celtics at home.