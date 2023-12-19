Former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins signs short-term deal with Taiwan Beer Leopards

Once a four-time All-Star, DeMarcus Cousins has had some trouble in recent years trying to find an NBA team interested in his services. After deciding to continue his career in Puerto Rico last season, he hoped he’d attract some attention from a U.S. franchise, but it seems that the Taiwan basketball league are the only ones following his footsteps.

Yep, you read correctly! The veteran center has just signed a deal with the Taiwan Beer Leopards and even told fans in Asia this Monday that he is “excited to come over and put on a show for you.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski then revealed that the agreement was actually just a short-term 10-day contract, which he is expected to join in mid-January. “We’re confident that with [Cousins’] all-around skills, he’ll bring a totally new chemistry to the Leopards,” team CEO Johnny Chang shared in a statement.

DeMarcus Cousins and the Taiwan Beer Leopards have agreed to a 10-day, four-game, contract, per @wojespn Boogie is expected to join the team mid-January pic.twitter.com/5SpjkUNMrj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2023

The 33-year-old last played in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets back in the 2021/22 campaign. Before then he was selected an All-Star in four consecutive seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, but a series of knee injuries changed his career for the worse.

Standing at six-foot-ten, Cousins has averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over 654 games throughout his 11 years in the NBA, having played for seven franchises in total.

Now the player can’t help but show his enthusiasm for this new opportunity. “I’ll be taking my talents to Taiwan. I’ll be playing with the Taiwan Beer Leopards,” he shared in an interview. “To exactly answer your question what a beer leopard is, I’m still in the process of researching and finding out exactly what that is. But when I find out, I’ll let you know.

“I’m excited to be playing ball. I love this game. I still got a lot left in the tank. This is just to help that urge a little bit and keep my competitive juices flowing. I’m excited for the opportunity, and I can’t wait to get out there.”

Cousins is not the first former NBA star to join the Leopards, as Dwight Howard recently dominated in Taiwan

The veteran big man will be following in Dwight Howard’s footsteps as the other NBA star to sign a contract in Taiwan, both specifically with the Beer Leopards. The eight-time All-Star dominated this Asian league for an entire year and broke many records.

After his experience came to an end, he only had words of appreciation for his time in Asia. “Since I came to Taiwan, I’ve gained a whole new appreciation of this country. This place makes me feel so much love,” Howard said in a video earlier this year.

While the Leopards expect to Cousins to arrive in mid-January and boost the profile of Taiwanese basketball, the team’s CEO confirmed that the negotiations had “taken place with stars of a similar caliber, and maintained an open attitude toward further potential roster enhancements.”

As many fans have criticized DeMarcus for his aggressive temperament, Chang revealed that “his intensity on the court is a sign of respect for professional basketball and will bring a passionate atmosphere to the games.”

“I am surprised at the professionalism Cousins ​​demonstrated throughout the negotiation process,” the Leopards CEO said this Monday as the news broke out.