Twelve-year NBA veteran and Lousiville standout Felton Spencer passed away at the age of 55. He spent time with the Magic, Spurs, Timberwolves, Knicks, Jazz, and Warriors. The specifics surrounding his death are unknown at the moment, but his sister did share some thoughts from the family on social media about his passing. Felton was a beloved member of the Louisville community and will be deeply missed.

Spencer finished his career with the Knicks and retired after the 2001-02 season. He worked as an assistant coach at Spalding University and Bellarmine University after his time in the pros and loved everything about Louisville and the surrounding areas.

Former players and coaches have shared their condolences on the loss of Spencer who was widely regarded as a kind and gentle soul.

Felton Spencer was one of the sweetest, kindest, people I’ve ever known. Grew up in KY together & have known each other since age 15. Played on the last Kentucky all-star team to sweep Indiana together. Played against one another in college & the pros. A sad day.

Rest Big Fella. https://t.co/jhJQyTz2ES — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 12, 2023

Twelve-year pro-Felton Spencer passed away at 55

Spencer spent his college career at the University of Louisville from 1986-1990. He helped lead his team to three straight Metro Conference tournament wins and two Sweet 16 appearances in that time as well. His best season with the Cardinals was his senior year when he averaged (14.9) points and (8.5) rebounds per game.

He shot (.628) from the field for his entire career and that still stands as a program record for Louisville. Spencer was the sixth overall pick in the 1990 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and spent his first three seasons with them. He was also named to the all-rookie team in his first year.

His sister Tammy Pollock took to social media to inform the world of her brother’s passing. She wrote this on Twitter.

“It was befitting that he received excellent care in his final hours from the providers at the University of Louisville Hospital, his Alma mater that he loved so dearly.”… “We are proud of all he did on the court and in his personal life. He was a kind, gentle giant whose physical presence will be sorely missed. While we are heartbroken, we are comforted by your thoughts and prayers” – Tammy Pollock