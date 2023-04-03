College Basketball
Former TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr. commits to Colorado
Former TCU center Eddie Lampkin is committing to Colorado, according to sources. The 6-foot-11, 263-pound redshirt sophomore received other offers from Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgetown, Memphis, and Xavier.
Lampkin averaged 6.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 21.8 minutes per game through 24 appearances and 19 starts this past season. Plus, the Texas native shot 54.7% from the field and a career-best 55.8% at the foul line. The center finished eighth in the Big 12 for offensive rebounds (67).
Per multiple college basketball betting sites, TCU is not projected to have top-10 odds to win the national championship next season. However, for Monday night’s national championship game, No. 4 UConn is a seven-point favorite over No. 5 San Diego State.
Boom! Former TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr. is transferring to Colorado!
Lampkin chose the Buffs over Arkansas, Georgetown, Florida and others. #RollTad @EddieLampkin25 pic.twitter.com/yn16OAyZzQ
— Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) April 2, 2023
“I’m going to Colorado,” Lampkin told 247Sports. “I committed because I love the coach. He called me and told me what I needed to hear. I like their players, I know KJ Simpson, one of my close friends plays on the team and I’ve been able to build a relationship with him and KJ. They’ve been helping me throughout.”
More importantly, Lampkin wanted to leave his home state. “My biggest thing was getting away from home and going somewhere with a strong strength and conditioning program,” added the former TCU center. “That’s my main focus, to get in the best shape possible so I can get to the next level. I also bond with coach [Tad] Boyle really well and his whole staff.
“I have a couple friends on the team, KJ [Simpson] and J’Vonne [Hadley]. And I told KJ a couple years ago that I’d love to be your teammate one day and he hit me up saying we need a big and someone who can change the culture.”
Former TCU center Eddie Lampkin Jr. commits to Colorado, two other Horned Frogs enter NCAA transfer portal
Transferring to Colorado is a great move for Eddie Lampkin. In the 2021-22 season, the 6-foot-11 big man averaged career highs of 6.8 points and 6.2 boards through 33 appearances and 32 starts. Not to mention, the center shot a career-best 60.6% from the floor.
Furthermore, the TCU standout ranked eighth in the Big 12 in total rebounds (206) that season, second in offensive boards (103), 20th in 2-point field goals (94), eighth in player efficiency rating (20.1%), third in total rebound percentage (16.8%), and 12th in block percentage (2.4%).
Next Stop ➡️ Boulder 📍 pic.twitter.com/Vc8xcyfNIv
— Eddie Lampkin🎈 (@EddieLampkin25) April 2, 2023
During the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Eddie Lampkin recorded career highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds in the Horned Frogs’ 85-80 overtime loss against No. 1 Arizona.
Two other TCU reserves leaving head coach Jamie Dixon are freshman guard P.J. Haggerty and junior center Souleymane Doumbia. Both players decided to transfer from the program, following the Horned Frogs’ 84-81 loss to No. 9 Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
