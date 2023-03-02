Making the decision on where a high school player wants to continue his career is not an easy choice, especially for basketball. The top players will only stay at the school for one season before being drafted. That makes the choice even more crucial to their success down the line. Four-star high school prospect out of Ohio, Jesse McCulloch, has added Michigan State to his final eight schools before he commits.

The six-foot nine center is in his junior season of high school and is playing for Lutheran East. He’s from Cleveland, Ohio and still has one more year before he heads off to school. However, McCulloch has said publicly that he would like to end his recruiting somewhere in early 2023.

He’s got his list down to the final eight schools and all will be hoping they have a legit chance to land a top-ranked player in the country.

2024 four-star big man Jesse McCulloch is down to eight schools: Alabama, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Xavier. Read: https://t.co/2qJS7E7KTW pic.twitter.com/B6hLnrbXU4 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) February 24, 2023

Will Jesse McCulloch stay in-state to play with the Michigan State Spartans?

Four-star prospect Jesse McCulloch has cut his list down to eight schools. They are Alabama, Indiana, Kent State, Michigan, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Xavier, and Michigan State. He’s unofficially visited Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech.

McCulloch has scheduled his first official visit to Michigan State on March 3-5 and said he hopes to visit a few more programs before making his final decision. In a previous interview, McCulloch gave his thought’s on the Spartans program and the possibility of playing there.

“The way the coaches keep in contact with my family and me, that is one of my favorite things about the program. I’ve been watching them a lot this year. Coach (Tom) Izzo told me I’m going to be able to come in and do pick and pops. Basically, just play my game, and it fits in with what they do.” – Jesse McCulloch

He also said he wants to go somewhere that feels like home and that’s why Michigan State is a strong contender to land him. ESPN ranking databases have him as the 82nd top prospect in the country, 28th best center, and fourth-best player in the State of Ohio.