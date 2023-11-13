NBA
Fred VanVleet leads the Rockets to their first sixth-straight victory since January 2021
It seems like coach Ime Udoka was the perfect fit in Houston, as the team is currently playing their best basketball in years. The arrival of Fred VanVleet has also been significant and this Sunday night’s clash against the Nuggets was no exception. With 26 points to his name, the Rockets beat the reigning champions 107-104 to complete their sixth-straight win.
This is their longest-winning streak since January 2021, which also saw rising star Alperen Sengun add 23 to their lead. While Denver entered this match 8-1, which has been their best start in 5 years, the Texan franchise improved to 6-3.
Nikola Jokic, on the other hand, produced his fourth triple-double of the campaign, recording 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists. Even though he hit a three-pointer with 19 seconds to the clock, Houston were simply better overall.
“We’re getting better,” VanVleet shared. “We can feel the trend trending upward, we’re trying to get more things done that the coaches are asking us to do, and we’re executing at a higher and higher level each time out.”
