G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim assures all 30 NBA teams will have an affiliate roster by 2024/25

As the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers are the only NBA franchises to not own an affiliation team, new G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim says it won’t be like this for much longer, as both clubs have shared their plans of acquiring a roster in the official minor league.

In a recent conference, the former basketball player assured that by the 2024/25 campaign, all NBA squads will possess their affiliate roster in the G League.

The @trailblazers and the NBA G League today announced that Portland has acquired the right to own and operate an NBA G League team that will launch on the University of Portland’s campus and is expected to debut in the 2023-24 season. Learn More: https://t.co/6N2gcnivz1 pic.twitter.com/bQxKCGYbux — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 26, 2023

“I think there’s motivation there (with new Suns ownership) to have a G League team. … By 2024-25, I feel good that we should be in a place where we have all NBA teams represented in the G League,” he said. “In the very near future, both teams will have G League teams. I feel confident about that.”

The Blazers are already close to inaugurating their new team, as they announced this Wednesday that they’ve acquired the right to own and operate an NBA G League squad that will play at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center, north of the state.

“I’m excited to welcome Jody Allen and the Trail Blazers ownership group to the NBA G League family,” said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. “The NBA G League continues to grow to meet the developmental demands of NBA teams, and today’s announcement is further proof of the value the league provides to the NBA every day. I can’t wait to watch the team tip off at the Chiles Center next season.”

If everything goes according to plan, they should make their debut this next 2023-24 season. With this announcement, it means that the NBA G League is officially expanding to a record 31 teams for this following campaign.

The last time the Trail Blazers had a G League affiliate was back in 2014

The Idaho Stampede were the last team that Portland shared a G League affiliation, back when the club created this partnership that lasted two seasons from 2012 to 2014. Their negotiations were that of a “hybrid” association that gave the Oregon club the control of basketball operations, as the Stampede had a separate ownership group who took care of the business.

“It was very important to our organization to enter the G League with an affiliate here in Portland and strategically strengthen our dedication to player development,” said Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin. “I would especially like to thank Jody Allen, who is aligned with Dewayne Hankins and myself, to make it a priority to have this team ready for next season as it will serve not only as a developmental tool for players but also for aspiring coaches and staff while we continue to be a mainstay in the community as a whole.”

It was also announced that the front office and coaching staff will be shared at a later date, as well as the name and brand identity of the team.

“Entering the G League with a team of our own will increase development in numerous areas,” said Dewayne Hankins, Portland Trail Blazers President of Business Operations. “Not only will this team be an asset for developing young talent on the court, but developing talent off the court as well.

“We’ll be leaning into an innovative approach that will improve all aspects of our business across both teams. With the team launching at the University of Portland, we’re excited to continue engaging with the North Portland community.”