Gary Payton to Coach Men’s Basketball at College of Alameda

NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, the father of Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, has taken over men’s basketball head coaching duties at the College of Alameda in Alameda, California. Melanie Dixon, the community college’s president, announced the hire in a report made public Friday evening.

In the written report, published with materials for Tuesday’s meeting of the Peralta Community College District (PCCD) Board of Trustees, Dixon welcomed Payton along with new volleyball coach Justin Hoover.

The two new additions “will no doubt drum up excitement on the Island,” Dixon said in the report, referring to Alameda Island.

In an email to The Citizen, Dixon stated that Payton is being hired as an adjunct faculty member. The community college is expected to schedule a press conference in the near future.

Gary Payton, 56, has also served as head coach of the BIG3’s Bivouac since 2022. In last month’s BIG3 championship game, Bivouac won 50-47 against 3’s Company to take home the title.

From 2017 to 2021, Payton coached the BIG3’s 3 Headed Monsters.

Furthermore, Payton’s hiring at College of Alameda comes after a three-year stint as head coach for Lincoln University, a private nonprofit university in Oakland. His departure comes after making accusations against the university for inadequate funding and resources for players.

After the university hired Payton in 2021, Lincoln’s tax records indicated that Payton was paid $112,500 that year. He received an additional $90,000 for the beginning of the 2022 season.

For the following 18 months, he was not given pay as he was listed as a volunteer. Payton claimed the university canceled three trips, stopped payments for assistant coaches, and did not have the means to provide a consistent staff. He also said he had to pay out of pocket to provide athletes with equipment and meals on the road.

Lincoln President, Mikhail Brodsky, cited Payton’s spendings as a source of blame for a lack of insufficient funds. Brodsky said, “19 people on the road for away games was too costly for Lincoln.”

“I respect him a lot, but it doesn’t mean he can work here,” Brodsky added.

Lincoln’s results are not listed on the school’s athletic website. According to Glen Graham, who was Payton’s top assistant coach, the team went 5-3 during 2021-22. The season was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team also finished 19-12 in 2022-23.

Gary Payton played 17 seasons in the NBA

Nicknamed “the Glove” for being one of the greatest defensive points guards in NBA history, Payton is best known for his 13-year tenure with the Seattle SuperSonics, where he holds franchise records in assists (7,384) and steals (2,107) and led them to an NBA Finals appearance.

Payton was selected second overall by the SuperSonics in the 1990 NBA draft out of Oregon State. As an Oakland native, he also attended Skyline High School, where he played alongside future NBA player Greg Foster.

In 1,335 career NBA regular-season games (1,233 starts) across 17 seasons, he averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field, 31.7% from 3-point range, and 72.9% at the free throw line.

The 6-foot-4 Payton became the first point guard to win NBA Defensive Player of The Year in 1996. He was the only point guard winner in the award’s first 39 years, until Marcus Smart was selected in 2022.

Additionally, Payton holds a record of nine NBA All-Defensive first team selections, tying him with fellow Hall of Famers Michael Jordan, Kevin Garnett, and Kobe Bryant.

In 2006, Payton won his only NBA championship as a member of the Miami Heat, before retiring the following season in 2007. Payton, a nine-time NBA All-Star, was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

During his retirement, he’s made guest appearances on sports podcasts and engages in community work across the Bay Area. He served as a studio analyst for NBA TV and an analyst on the NBA on TNT.

Payton also appeared in multiple films: Eddie (1996), Like Mike (2002), The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019), and The Breaks (1999). He appeared on The Jamie Foxx Show as well.