Georgetown fired head coach Patrick Ewing, following Wednesday’s 80-48 blowout loss to Villanova in the first round of the Big East Tournament, and the buyout could cost as much as $14.9 million. Ewing inked a six-year contract in 2017. His deal is reportedly fully guaranteed until 2026. An $11.2 million buyout is not out of the question, per sources.

“No thoughts about my future,” Ewing said after the loss, ignoring buyout questions. “The two seasons have been rough. I’m disappointed in the outcome of the last two years. My future is in the hands of our president, our athletic director and the board of trustees.”

Ewing, 60, was canned after the Hoyas went 13-50 the last two seasons. It was a disappointing effort. More importantly, Georgetown finished 75-109 (.408) overall and 28-81 (.257) in the Big East Conference in six seasons under the NBA Hall of Famer. Championships are the goal.

Georgetown has fired men’s basketball head coach Patrick Ewing after six seasons, the school announced Thursday. He amassed a 75-108 overall record with only one winning season (2018-19) during his coaching tenure. Details: https://t.co/AS6aozRPJc pic.twitter.com/O65Y2dFjJD — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 9, 2023

In the 2018-19 season, Georgetown amassed an overall record of 19-14, 9-9 in the Big East, and the team advanced as far as the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. It was Ewing’s only winning season. But it was a season that Hoyas fans will never forget.

Additionally, in the 2002-21 season, the Hoyas went 13-13 overall, 7-9 in the Big East. As the No. 8 seed in the Big East Tournament, Georgetown won 73-48 over No. 17 Creighton to win the conference tournament championship. It was the Hoyas’ first NCAA Tournament berth since the 2014-15 season.

However, Georgetown then lost 96-73 against No. 22 Colorado in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Before Ewing was let go, the Hoyas suffered a 29-game Big East losing streak, ending it against DePaul in late January. School officials were still grateful of the NBA legend’s services.

“Patrick Ewing is the heart of Georgetown basketball. I am deeply grateful to Coach Ewing for his vision, his determination, and for all that he has enabled Georgetown to achieve,” said Georgetown president John J. “Jack” DeGioia in the statement.

“Over these past six years, he was tireless in his dedication to his team and the young men he coached, and we will forever be grateful to Patrick for his courage and his leadership in our Georgetown community.”

“It has been a privilege to work with Patrick over these past years and I deeply appreciate all of his hard work and efforts to support our student-athletes and the men’s basketball program,” athletics director Lee Reed said.

“We are grateful to all those who have supported this program through this time. We will immediately launch a national search for our next coach and look forward to a bright future for Hoya basketball.”

As a player, Ewing led Georgetown to a national title in 1984 before starting his 17-year career in the NBA. The 7-foot center/power forward retired as an 11-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA member, and three-time All-Defensive member. In 2021, the New York Knicks legend was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Hoya was announced as the program’s next head coach on April 3, 2017. Georgetown called Ewing “the greatest men’s basketball player to ever don the Blue [and] Gray.” College coaching is not for everyone. That should go without saying. Ewing is still one of the greatest NBA players of all time. The Hoyas are shooting for a championship.

