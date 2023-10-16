Giannis Antetokounmpo calls Damian Lillard ‘a little version of me’ after first game together

It finally happened. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard linked up in their first game together with the Bucks, and defeated none other than the Los Angeles Lakers with a 108-97 preseason victory.

The duo showed moments of magic, as the Greek international dropped 16 points and won 8 rebounds in only 15 minutes, while the former Blazers superstar added 14 points, 3 assists and 4 steals in 22 minutes of play.

The pair seemed to be on the same page, complementing each other from the start. Despite being younger, Giannis sees his new teammate as a ‘little version’ of himself, but in the guard position.

“I feel like it’s like a little version of me,” the 28-year-old told the press after playing with Dame for the first time. “A guard version. … Quiet. Goes about his business. Takes care of his family. Shows up. Practices really hard. Helps his teammates when he needs to be vocal.”

However, Antetokounmpo was humble enough to admit that he’s already “learned so much” from his new teammate, as he’s “never been this open” on court and is excited for what’s to come.

As for Lillard, he contributed to the love fest between the both of them as he was interviewed after the game. The 33-year-old appreciated the fact that he’s sharing the court with another player who can dominate a match by himself.

“Having another guy out there that’s just dominant,” he said of pairing with Giannis. “He can dominate a game and win you a game. … First couple plays, they blitz me, they trap me and the guy that I’m releasing the ball to is Giannis. So I’m just like, ‘Uh, we can do this all night.’ You know what I mean?”

Antetokounmpo admitted that his team signing Lillard ‘is a start’ towards signing his contract extension in Milwaukee

Giannis has been saying the same thing for years now, explaining why he’s a winner and simply wants to play for a team that contends for the title season after season. As his contract extension is looming closely, the media’s tone has changed as they believe that he’s been looking for a way out of Milwaukee instead of signing the deal.

However, the 28-year-old recently admitted that he feels more comfortable staying put with the Bucks after they brought in Lillard from Portland this summer.

“But obviously bringing Dame here, it’s a beginning, it’s a start. But again, I’ve always wanted to be [a title contender] and that doesn’t change. But the moment I feel like people around me, they’re not as determined to be great … I try to surround myself with greatness. I try to surround myself with winners,” he said this weekend.

Even though the Wisconsin franchise has been one of the strongest NBA teams in the past five years, the Greek superstar doesn’t feel comfortable and is more ambitious as every campaign goes by.

“I’m not comfortable. I’m 28 years old; I cannot be comfortable,” he assured. “I want the same kind of approach from everybody on the team. So, so far, I feel good. And I know for sure the city of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Bucks organization is excited for the season and they feel good with the players that they have on the court. So, I’m excited to go to and try to do the best that I can.”