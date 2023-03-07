The Boston Celtics dropped their third straight game in a row last night after a 118-114 loss to the Cavaliers. They have now lost three of their four meetings against the Cavs this season and all the losses have come in OT. Boston had the chance to ice the game yesterday with (0.8) seconds left in regulation. Grant Williams got cocky and told Donovan Mitchell he would make both free-throws. He ended up missing both and they could have easily won that game.

Williams and the rest of the Celtics were without three starters for their final matchup of the season against the Cavs last night. It was going to be a tough road game for Boston regardless, but the fact that they were so close and didn’t win is even more gut-wrenching.

The Celtics are now a full two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings for first place. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+300) to win the Finals this season.

Grant Williams tells Donovan Mitchell he's going to make both potential game-winning free throws and then misses both of them. Celtics end up losing in OT. pic.twitter.com/7BFpwfzXNm — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 7, 2023

Grant Williams’ comments to Donovan Mitchell at the end of regulation backfired bigtime on him

He played 16 minutes for Boston last night and 12 points and 4 rebounds along with four three-pointers made. With (0.8) seconds left in regulation last night, Williams had two chances to seal the game for the Celtics. The 24 year old was talking back and forth with Cavs all-star Donovan Mitchell before he shot his free-throws.

Williams is seen mouthing to Mitchell that “I’m gonna make both of ’em” and that backfired in a huge way. He would end up missing both free-throws and that sent the game to OT when Boston could have easily won in regulation. This season he’s hitting his free-throw’s at an (.811) percent clip, but missed two chances to win the game for his team last night.

Grant Williams chirping back at Donovan Mitchell, “I’m gonna make ‘em both” and proceeds to miss both shots… pic.twitter.com/MALZNKdo8P — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) March 7, 2023

The Cavaliers had Boston’s number in the regular season this year winning three of their four matchups. Seeing these two in a playoff series would incredible to watch. Boston’s next chance for a win is tomorrow night vs the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.